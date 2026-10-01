Four BIG Predictions For Georgia Football's Game Against Vanderbilt

ATHENS - For the fifth week in a row Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs will be able to feast on another cupcake. After crushing the first four the Dawgs will host the Vanderbilt Commodores for homecoming this weekend in Athens. Here are four big predictions for the game...

Gunner Stockton Accounts For Four Touchdowns

It was not the best day for Gunner Stockton last week against Oklahoma. Stockton had a strong first half, but the third quarter was a rough one. Stockton threw his first INT of the seasonm, he missed open receivers, and he just wasn't crisp. That should change this weekend with Vanderbilt coming to town. After running through Arkansas two weeks ago, look for Stockton to make more plays with his legs than he did against the Sooners. They need to clean up the passing attack and there's reason to beleive that Stockton, who was not happy with his performance last week, will bounce back in a big way. In total, Stockton will acount for at least four touchdowns this upcoming weekend, giving him even more confidence as they head to Tuscaloosa.

Vanderbilt will have at least 8 penalties

The Vanderbilt coaches know what they're doing, but overall, this is a very undisciplined team that will have to execute at a very high level if they want to keep up with the Bulldogs on Saturday. During their wild win over N.C State the Commodores committed 13 penalties. An atrocious amount. During their loss against the Auburn Tigers last week they committed eight more penalties. They're not playing well on offense, the offensive line is out of sorts, and if freshman quarterback Jared Curtis is out there, you can expect plenty of mistakes as the Vanderbilt offense takes on this elite Georgia defense and a Georgia crowd that could give them serious trouble.

The Bulldogs Will Force At Least Three Turnovers

This has been a major key to Georgia's success so far this season. Forcing turnovers and being safe with it on offense. They are not shooting themselves in the foot and are constantly attacking the football. They're picking off passes, forcing fumbles, and doing it at a really high rate. Turnover margin dictates success, and the Bulldogs are doing it extremely well through the first four games of the season. Against a struggling Vanderbilt offense, look for the Bulldogs to force at least three turnovers on Saturday.

The Georgia Football Tight Ends Will Have A Big Day

Give me two touchdowns out of the Georgia football tight ends this weekend. This is a group that's played well throughout the season, but it's clear the ball could come their way more often. We did not see a touchdown from a Bulldog tight end last week, but that could change week to week. This is a game where Stockton could make some quick, easy throws to the tight ends, especially early on. There's too much talent in that room. The Bulldogs play a lot of tight ends, fairly consistently, so don't be surprised if one or two of them have a big day against Vanderbilt.