ESPN's Gameday Calls Georgia Football vs. Oklahoma Sooners a "Defining Moment"
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ATHENS - Georgia football’s huge matchup with the Oklahoma Sooners got the attention of ESPN’s College Gameday Saturday morning.
“(This is a) really defining moment for OU,” ESPN’s Desmond Howard said about the showdown between the Bulldogs and Sooners.
Georgia is listed as a near two-touchdown favorite to win the game, which will be broadcast by ESPN at 3:30 from Sanford Stadium.
Oklahoma comes into the game struggling on offense. The Sooners have scored 24 points in their previous two games - at Michigan and against New Mexico.
“A couple of weeks ago, going up to Ann Arbor because of all the turmoil after the Western Michigan game, people thought that the Sooners were going there and just run through the Wolverines,” Howard said of his former school. “Michigan won that game. But then after that, the way that Oklahoma played against New Mexico was reason for pause. John Mateer - not the same quarterback we saw a year ago. He's struggling.”
Howard said the showdown with Georgia’s high-powered defense is going to be a challenge for Mateer and the Sooners’ offense.
“He's not seeing defenses, he's not reading coverages well,” Howard continued. “And I don't think that Georgia is a team that you look at as: ‘This is what we get right…’ especially in Between the Hedges.
Georgia and Oklahoma could be missing star players Saturday. Georiga’s starting running back Nate Frazier and Oklahoma star defensive lineman David Stone were both listed as questionable Friday night on the SEC’s injury report.
Howard said the game is particularly critical for Oklahoma.
“Pivotal. Pivotal moment for OU,” he said.
Meanwhile, Georgia DB Demello Jones will be one of the critical players for the Bulldogs heading into the game. Jones had a difficult first half a week ago against Arkansas before recovering for a good second half.
"I was proud of the way Demello bounced back,” Smart said after the game. "We have ways to help him. We have ways to leave him alone. Quarterback knows what we're playing. They're going to throw the ball over there one-on-one. We've got to win some.”
Georgia comes into the game with the No. 6 total defense in the nation - allowing 211.3 yards per game. Oklahoma is the No. 114 total offense in the nation - averaging 329.7 yards per game.
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After two-plus decades of covering the Georgia Bulldogs and the SEC, Dean Legge is one of the definitive voices in Athens and beyond. Legge has authored two books - DAWGSTRUCTION and DOUBLE DAWGS - with each chronicling Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs' run to national titles in 2021 and 2022. Legge has been a Heisman Trophy voter since 2005 and a Biletnikoff Award voter since 2009. He’s covered SEC Championships, Peach Bowls, Orange Bowls, Sugar Bowls, the Rose Bowl Game, College Football Playoff National Championship Games, the NCAA Tournament, the College World Series as well as a slew of college football, basketball and baseball games. Legge graduated from Coker College in 1999 with a degree in Political Science. He played both tennis and basketball for the Cobras. After graduating, Legge completed his academic career at the University of Georgia where he earned a Master of Public Administration from the School of Public and International Affairs in 2001. In 2008, Legge was elected President of the Coker College Alumni Association. He served on the Board of Trustees at Coker from 2009 to 2017 and was a member of the Executive Committee, Student Services and Enrollment Committee and Athletic Committee in that time. Legge is a native of Tucker, Georgia.Follow Dawg_Post