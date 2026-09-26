ESPN's Gameday Calls Georgia Football vs. Oklahoma Sooners a "Defining Moment"

ATHENS - Georgia football’s huge matchup with the Oklahoma Sooners got the attention of ESPN’s College Gameday Saturday morning.

“(This is a) really defining moment for OU,” ESPN’s Desmond Howard said about the showdown between the Bulldogs and Sooners.

Georgia is listed as a near two-touchdown favorite to win the game, which will be broadcast by ESPN at 3:30 from Sanford Stadium.

Oklahoma comes into the game struggling on offense. The Sooners have scored 24 points in their previous two games - at Michigan and against New Mexico.

“A couple of weeks ago, going up to Ann Arbor because of all the turmoil after the Western Michigan game, people thought that the Sooners were going there and just run through the Wolverines,” Howard said of his former school. “Michigan won that game. But then after that, the way that Oklahoma played against New Mexico was reason for pause. John Mateer - not the same quarterback we saw a year ago. He's struggling.”

Howard said the showdown with Georgia’s high-powered defense is going to be a challenge for Mateer and the Sooners’ offense.

“He's not seeing defenses, he's not reading coverages well,” Howard continued. “And I don't think that Georgia is a team that you look at as: ‘This is what we get right…’ especially in Between the Hedges.

Georgia and Oklahoma could be missing star players Saturday. Georiga’s starting running back Nate Frazier and Oklahoma star defensive lineman David Stone were both listed as questionable Friday night on the SEC’s injury report.

Howard said the game is particularly critical for Oklahoma.

“Pivotal. Pivotal moment for OU,” he said.

Meanwhile, Georgia DB Demello Jones will be one of the critical players for the Bulldogs heading into the game. Jones had a difficult first half a week ago against Arkansas before recovering for a good second half.

"I was proud of the way Demello bounced back,” Smart said after the game. "We have ways to help him. We have ways to leave him alone. Quarterback knows what we're playing. They're going to throw the ball over there one-on-one. We've got to win some.”

Georgia comes into the game with the No. 6 total defense in the nation - allowing 211.3 yards per game. Oklahoma is the No. 114 total offense in the nation - averaging 329.7 yards per game.