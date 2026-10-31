ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit Gives Two Big Takes on Georgia Football's Fight with the Gators

ATLANTA - Georgia football’s clash with the Florida Gators looms later Saturday, but ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit gave his thoughts on the huge rivalry Saturday morning.

The No. 3 Bulldogs arrive in Atlanta at 6-1 after a 27-24 upset loss in Athens to Auburn. The Tigers were powered by three turnovers from Georgia QB Gunner Stockton. Herbstreit said he expects a better performance from the starting UGA signal caller.

“Georgia has had two weeks to figure things out. Three turnovers - uncharacteristic by Gunner Stockton. I think he will play much better today,” Herbstreit suggested.

The Bulldogs are listed as substantial favorites to win the contest. The game is in Atlanta for the first time ever, and ticket prices have soared as the two rivals meet for a critical matchup. At 5-2, the Gators have very little wiggle room in terms of their post-season aspirations. Florida has been up and down this season - with two upset wins, and losing twice by blowout.

“Florida has to get their down-hill running back going to have a chance to win this game,” Herbstreit said of the Gators.

That means giving the ball to Atlanta native Jadan Baugh.

“They’ve got a great rushing attack, and they’ve got a great back to do it with,” Georgia football coach Kirby Smart said earlier this week. “So when you can run the ball and know that your back's going to make people miss in the open field or break tackles by running through them, over them around them it certainly gives you the confidence to give him touches and he's been incredible. We've shown our guys clips of him since the start of the year to kind of say: ‘Are you practicing to tackle him? Are you practicing to tackle who you're playing against?’ We're driving the motivation that every day you're trying to prepare for the best. He's certainly done that, and he’s a talented young man."

If Georgia is ready for Baugh remains to be seen.

“That is going to be a 15-round fight,” ESPN’s Desmond Howard injected into the TV conversation.

“Any time these two teams get together it is a war,” Herbstreit concluded.