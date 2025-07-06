Kirk Herbstreit Calls Out Elle Duncan For Her Public Georgia Fandom
Kirk Herbstreit makes it clear that he is not a fan of broadcasters openly supporting their favorite teams on-air.
In a recent appearance on the Net Positive Podcast, Kirk Herbstreit was critical of his colleague at ESPN, Elle Duncan, for displaying her Georgia fandom on air. Herbstreit explained that he is "not a fan" of Duncan openly cheering for her favorite team on SportsCenter because "it hurts your credibility when that team is playing other teams." Herbstreit went on to explain that it is especially important to be unbiased when calling games, and that he makes it a point to never be bias towards his alma-mater Ohio State.
Elle Duncan responded to Herbstreit's criticism on X, claiming that her fandom "doesn’t impact in any way what or how we talk about teams on air." Duncan also added that she is not the only one who openly cheers for a team on the network, asking Herbstreit why she is the one being singled out. Duncan is likely referring to colleagues like Pat Mcafee, who openly cheers for West Virginia on air.
Herbstreit explained in the same podcast that he believes personalities like Pat Mcafee cheering for a team openly is different because it is "part of their Shtick."
