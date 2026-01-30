Five Things That Will Be Missing From The Georgia Bulldogs 2026 Football Season
In this story:
As the Georgia Bulldogs gear up for another college football season, fans will notice that a few things will be missing from the Bulldogs 2026 schedule.
The countdown to the Georgia Bulldogs 2026 college football season has begun as players and coaches gear up for a lengthy offseason. With so much happening in the sport, anticipation for the Dawgs' return is already beginning to grow.
However, when the 2026 season does begin, fans will notice that there have been a few changes made. Here are five major things that will be missing from the Georgia Bulldogs 2026 college football schedule.
1. The Tennessee Volunteers
The SEC's shuffling of scheduling layouts to better fit the modern age of college football has resulted in the casualty of an annual rivalry between Georgia and Tennessee that lasted more than 30 seasons between the two teams. Luckily for the Dawgs, they were on the winning end of the most recent matchup.
2. A Trip to Jacksonville, Florida
"The World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party" has become an iconic scene as Georgia Bulldogs and Florida Gators fans travel to Jacksonville, Florida, for their annual matchup. However, that is not to be the case this year, as EverBank Stadium is undergoing renovations. This year's game will be played in Atlanta, Georgia, with next year's matchup taking place in Tampa, Florida, before returning to Jacksonville in 2028.
3. National Championship Winning Players
With only three players remaining on the roster from Georgia's 2022 recruiting class, the number of active Georgia players to have won a national title is smaller than ever. This year's team will be looking to end that drought as it gears up for the 2026 season.
4. The Texas Longhorns
Georgia and Texas played eachother three times in the past two seasons, which had a budding rivalry. But the two teams will not be facing eachother this regular season. However, don't count out the possibility that these two teams face off in the postseason.
5. The Louisville Cardinals
It may be forgotten by some that Georgia and Louisville were scheduled to face one another this season as part of a home-and-home series for the 2026 and 2027 seasons. The two teams mutually agreed to cancel those matchups, however, given the scheduling changes that both the SEC and ACC have undergone recently.
The Bulldogs will being thier regular season on Saturday, September 5th against Tennessee State. A kickoff time and TV network for this game have not yet been announced.
Christian Kirby II is a multimedia sports journalist who has years of experience both covering and working with collegiate sports teams. He has received a journalism degree and a sports media certificate from the University of Georgia and is currently pursuing a Master's degree in Emerging Media.Follow @Kirby_24K