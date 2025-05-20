Why Georgia and Florida Remaining a Neutral Site Game Makes Sense For Both Programs
Here is why Georgia and Florida remaining a neutral site matchup makes perfect sense for both programs.
Earlier this week, details surrounding the Georgia Bulldogs and Florida Gators' future neutral site meetings emerged as prices and payouts were revealed. The Bulldogs and Gators have met annually in the city of Jacksonville for decades, but renovations to the city's EverBank Stadium will force the two teams to play elsewhere in 2026 and 2027.
The news has reignited the voices of many disappointed fans and analysts, who believed that the game should have been moved to a home-and-home series for the time being. But while, the disappointment of not having the opportunity to see a bitter rival play in one's home stadium is understandable. The choice to remain a neutral-site game makes perfect sense for both schools.
For starters, winning in the SEC and in college football in general has become a much taller task than it was just a few seasons ago. The 12-team College Football Playoff, NIL era of recruiting, and transfer portal have dispersed talented players much more evenly across the sport, making the margins between programs thinner than ever.
With the game's thin margins, schools are looking for any possible way to make winning slightly easier. Adding a road matchup and playing in what will be one of the most hostile environments imaginable is not an excellent way to do so. While a game against Florida in Athens is likely an exciting prospect for Kirby Smart and his staff, adding a trip to Gainesville to an already difficult SEC schedule is the exact opposite.
In addition to winning becoming harder, fielding a competent football has become much more expensive. With the prospect of a rev-sharing model being introduced to the sport, teams are looking for ways to save and produce as much money as possible.
This, of course, makes the prospect of a neutral site game much more appealing for both schools, and both teams are expected to net $3 million in revenue between the two games in 2026 and 2027. Combining the prospect of a bigger payout with an easier environment to win in, it makes perfect sense that both schools elected to keep "The World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party" a neutral site venture.
There is no doubt that seeing these two historic programs play each other in their respective stadiums would create an unreal atmosphere and a wonderful memory for fans. However, in today's era of college football, the best way a program can provide "fan service" is by putting its team in the best position to win football games and remain competitive in recruiting. Even if that means more neutral site matchups.
Join the Community:
- Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Christian Kirby on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
- Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily