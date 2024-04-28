Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint Signs as Undrafted Free Agent with Washington Commanders
The 2024 NFL draft has officially come to a close and now players who were not selected within the seven rounds are signing with teams as undrafted free agents. Georgia had yet another successful draft but Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint found his professional home in the free agency market. He has signed with the Washington Commanders.
Rosemy-Jacksaint became one of the most consistent pass catchers on Georgia's roster. He also showcased both his ability and willingness to play special teams during his college career. He finished his college career with 74 receptions, 1,028 receiving yards and seven touchdowns. This past season he had a career-best 535 yards and four touchdowns.
The former Georgia wide receiver was one of many names that started to rise up draft boards following the Senior Bowl. His lengthy size as a wide receiver kept NFL teams interested in his skillset leading up to the draft, and now it has landed him on an NFL roster.
Here is what NFL draft analyst Lance Zierlein had to say about the Georgia prospect:
"Long-limbed receiver who might not have the skill set or traits needed to uncover against NFL competition. Rosemy-Jacksaint played with improved ball skills in 2023, which allowed him to tap into his size and length for catch wins. He doesn't have the speed to separate, and his routes are way too labored and sloppy at this stage. While he has the ball skills to compete at the catch point, he will really need to add polish to his game in order to find himself in consideration as a productive pass catcher."
