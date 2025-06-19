Georgia Football Could Do Something It Has Never Done Before During the 2025 Season
The Georgia Bulldogs have a historic opportunity ahead as the 2025 college football season approaches.
The Georgia Bulldogs are gearing up for their 2025 college football season and are looking to earn a spot in the College Football Playoff for the fourth time in five seasons. But as the regular season approaches, the Bulldogs will be presented with an opportunity to make history.
Georgia became the only school in College Football Playoff history to win back-to-back national titles during the 2022 season when they handed the TCU Horned Frogs a historic 65-7 defeat. But despite their successes on the national level, the Bulldogs have yet to win consecutive titles in their own conference.
Given that the Dawgs are fresh off an SEC Championship victory over the Texas Longhorns in 2024, Georgia has the opportunity to earn back-to-back conference championships in program history. The Bulldogs have had two opportunities to do so under Kirby Smart, but have never been able to accomplish the historic feat.
Earning a trip to Atlanta this season will not be an easy task, however. The Bulldogs are scheduled to play multiple top-25 teams throughout the 2025 season, which includes powerhouse matchups against the Texas Longhorns, as well as the Alabama Crimson Tide.
The Bulldogs' quest for a second straight national title will begin on Saturday, August 30th, when the Dawgs host the Marshall Thundering Herd in Athens. Under Kirby Smart, Georgia has never lost a season opener and is currently on a more than 30-game win streak at home.
