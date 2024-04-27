Sedrick Van Pran-Granger Drafted By No. 141 Overall by the Buffalo Bills
Former Georgia center Sedrick Van Pran Granger has been selected No. 141 overall by the Buffalo Bills in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Van Pran started 45 consecutive games for the Univeristy of Georgia and was the focal point of an offensive line that led Georgia to back-to-back titles in 2021/2022 and a 13-1 record in 2023. The No. 1 center in the class of 2020, Sedrick Van Pran chose Georgia over Alabama, Florida, and Oklahoma, among others. The New Orleans native was the No. 3 prospect out of the state of Louisiana in 2020, behind just Kayshon Boutte and Jaquelin Roy. He was the only player out of the state's top-4 recruits that year to not commit to LSU.
He was a first team all-american in 2023 according to ESPN and SI.com, 2nd team by AFCA, AP, CBS, Fox Sports, FWAA, The Sporting News, The Athletic and Walter Camp...recipient of SEC Jacobs Blocking Trophy...AP and Coaches All-SEC First Team selection, earning unanimous selection to AP roster...finalist for Rimington Trophy...named to Midseason All-America Team by AP (Second) and ESPN...named to Senior Bowl Midseason All-America Team
