Cincinnati Bengals Offensive Lineman Amarius Mims Expected to Take Next Step in 2025
Cincinnati Bengals offensive lineman Amarius Mims appears to be poised to take "the next step" during the 2025 NFL season.
As the 2025 NFL season approaches, many players are anticipated to take "the next step" in their professional careers and reach their full potential as players. One of the players expected to do so is Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle Amarius Mims, who is entering his second season in the league.
Bengals veteran offensive lineman Orlando Brown highlighted that he had personally seen growth from Mims heading into the 2025 season and expressed his excitement for his abilities as a player.
"He's got the right mindset, and he has since he's come in the building, from day one." Said Brown. "I think the growth that I've seen from him in terms of his maturity and professionalism, has gotten so much better from year one to two. Not that it was bad before, but it's always important as a pro to take that next step, being able to have that understanding of what you need to work on. And so for him, he's had great focus and detail on his fundamentals, really being a master of his craft."
Mims was the 18th overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft and played more than 850 snaps for the Bengals last season. Should the young offensive lineman remain healthy, the former Bulldog could cement himself as a mainstay on Cincinnati's offensive line in 2025.
Mims and the Bengals will begin their 2025 regular season on Sunday, September 7th when they face the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field. Kickoff for this game is scheduled for 1 p.m. and will be aired on FOX.
