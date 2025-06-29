San Francisco 49ers' Mykel Williams Listed as Potential Letdown Player Ahead of 2025
San Francisco 49ers rookie Mykel Williams has been listed as a player who could potentially be a letdown in his first season in the NFL.
The 2025 NFL season is just months away as fans prepare for the exciting return of their respective teams prepare for the debut of the 2025 rookie class. This year's class has a handful of exciting names that have the potential to become full-fledged stars by the end of the season.
But with these high expectations comes the possibility of being a letdown. One player in particular who has been labeled as a potential letdown is San Francisco EDGE Mykel Williams, a first-round selection in the 2025 NFL Draft.
According to Bleacher Report, Williams is one of six first-round draft picks who could have a disappointing rookie season in 2025. Williams' need to develop more as a pass rusher was listed as one of the reasons for his potential letdown.
"The opportunity to play opposite Nick Bosa certainly helps. Williams can be an excellent run defender at the onset of his professional career." Wrote Bleacher Report's Brent Sobleski. "But the 20-year-old will need time to hone his craft for a year or two before he becomes the pass-rusher that San Francisco hopes he can be."
Williams will begin his NFL career on September 7th in Seattle when the 49ers open their 2025 regular season against the Seahawks. The rookie is expected to be facing former Bulldogs teammate running back Kenny McIntosh for this matchup.
