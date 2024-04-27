Zion Logue Selected 197th Overall By Atlanta Falcons
The 2024 NFL draft has officially begun and the Georgia Bulldogs are continuing to siphon NFL-ready talent into the professional football league. In the previous two draft classes, Georgia had a total of 25 players selected by NFL teams and now that number is continuing to climb. Defensive lineman Zion Logue has been selected 197tn overall by the Atlanta Falcons.
Logue was a reliable defensive lineman for the Bulldogs throughout his career and was a major contributor during his final season of play. He finished his career with 52 total tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks. In his final season of play, Logue finished with 17 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and 0.5 sacks.
The former Georgia defensive lineman became a crucial peice to Georgia's defensive line over the last years playing in 28 total games. Some NFL teams even believed that Logue was a tad bit underused during his time in Athens. Here is what NFL draft analyst Lance Zierlein had to say about Logue:
"With one year as a full-time starter, Logue is still inexperienced despite staying for five years at Georgia. He has good size and length but average body composition. He rarely reads early block movement and finds himself on the wrong side of move blocks a disappointingly high number of times, despite decent initial quickness. Logue just doesn't have a go-to skill set that allows him to stand out."
Other Georgia News:
- Will Georgia Have a 1,000-yard Rusher in 2024?
- Baltimore Ravens Select Amarius Mims in Latest ESPN Mock Draft
- Has Wide Receiver Ladd McConkey Done Enough to Become a First-Round Selection in the 2024 NFL Draft?
Join the Community:
Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA