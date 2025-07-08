Kirby Smart's SEC Media Days Decision Answers A Major Offseason Question for Georgia
Kirby Smart's latest SEC Media Days decision has answered a major question for the Georgia Bulldogs ahead of the 2025 college football season.
SEC Media Days are less than a week away as the final phase of the offseason begins ahead of college football's return. With one of the offseason's most anticipated events rapidly approaching, the Georgia Bulldogs have revealed which players will be representing the Red and Black at this year's event.
While the revelation of which players will be attending has been answered, Smart's decision has also answered one of Georgia's biggest remaining questions of the offseason...
Among the three players attending the event this year is quarterback Gunner Stockton, who, up to this point, had not officially been named the team's starter. While his inclusion in this year's Media Days is also not an official announcement, it heavily implies that Stockton will be the team's starting signal caller for the 2025 season.
Stockton appeared in a handful of games during the 2024 season, most notably his second-half performance in Georgia's SEC Championship win over Texas and his lone start in the Allstate Sugar Bowl.
While his experience and depth chart placement provided him with the inside track to win the starting job, head coach Kirby Smart remained hesitant to officially name Stockton the starter during Georgia's spring camp, and the quarterback participated in a widely followed position battle with Ryan Puglisi.
Now, as the offseason begins to wind down and preparations for the regular season ramp up following SEC Media Days, it appears that Georgia officially has its starting quarterback for the 2025 college football season.
Smart and the rest of the Bulldog players are set to address the media on Tuesday, July 15th, and will discuss a litany of topics around the Bulldogs' upcoming season. The Dawgs are fresh off a victory in the SEC Championship and are looking to reach their fourth College Football Playoff in five seasons.
