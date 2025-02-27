40-Yard Dash Results: Georgia Bulldogs Defensive Lineman Nazir Stackhouse
Former Georgia Bulldog Nazir Stackhouse just completed his 40-yard dash in the 2025 NFL Combine. Here are his results.
The NFL Combine is underway in Indianapolis, Indiana. During the combine, numerous prospects participate in drills and events to showcase their athletic abilities and increase their draft stock.
One of the most popular events at the combine is the 40-yard dash, where players sprint as fast as they can for a 40-yard distance to display their acceleration and top-end speed. Today, the defensive lineman position group is participating, which means that former Georgia Bulldog Nazir Stackhouse is set to compete. Below are the former Bulldog’s results for the 40-yard dash.
NOTE** This article will be updated periodically as the NFL Combine continues throughout the day.
Nazir Stackhouse 40-Yard Dash Results:
First Attempt: 5.16u (1.80 - 10 split)
Second Attempt:
Georgia Bulldogs Invited to 2025 NFL Combine:
- Trevor Etienne, RB
- Dominic Lovett, WR
- Arian Smith, WR
- Dylan Fairchild, IOL
- Tate Ratledge, IOL
- Xavier Truss, OL
- Jared Wilson, C
- Warren Brinson, DL
- Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, DL
- Nazir Stackhouse, DL
- Mykel Williams, EDGE
- Smael Mondon Jr., LB
- Jalon Walker, LB
- Malaki Starks, S
Other Georgia News:
- Quarterback Matthew Stafford Given Permission to Speak With Other NFL Teams
- Pair of Georgia Bulldogs Listed as Top-100 Returning Players in College Football
- Former Georgia Safety Has Humorous Reaction to Bulldogs' Offseason Training
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily