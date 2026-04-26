Georgia Bulldogs 2026 NFL Draft Recap - Every Player Drafted and Signed

A recap of where every former Georgia Bulldog players was drafted/landed following the 2026 NFL Draft.

The 2026 NFL Draft has now concluded as teams around the league now has their rookie class assembled ahead of the season. With the draft now complete and the results in, the totals for each college program have been revealed.

The Georgia Bulldogs were once again well represented in this year's draft, as the had multiple players taken throughout the first six rounds of the draft. The Dawgs finished with eight total players drafted.

The first player to come of the board was offensive lineman Monroe Freeling, who was selected as the 19th overall pick by the Carolina Panthers in the first round. This is the tenth consecutive season, the Bulldogs have had at least one player taken within the first 32 picks and further cements the Dawgs as some of the best develops of professional talent.

Day two of the draft was the most fortuitous for the Bulldogs, as a total of five former players were taken in rounds three and two. Some notable names include Oscar Delp and Christen Miller, who were both taken by the New Orleans Saints.

Wide receiver Zachariah Branch was arguably the most notable of selections, as the wide receiver was selected by the Atlanta Falcons. This is the second consecutive year the franchise has selected a Bulldog within the first three rounds.

Numerous other Georgia Bulldogs saw their NFL dreams come true and will begin their professional careers in the coming weeks. Below is every former Georgia player whose was selected in this year's 2026 NFL Draft. The list also includes players who signed undrafted free agent deals.

Georgia Bulldogs Full 2026 NFL Draft Results

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Georgia wideout Zachariah Branch (WO09) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Monroe Freeling - Carolina Panthers (Round 1, Pick 19)

Christen Miller - New Orleans Saints (Round 2, Pick 42)

CJ Allen - Indianapolis Colts (Round 2, Pick 53)

Oscar Delp - New Orleans Saints (Round 3, Pick 73)

Zachariah Branch - Atlanta Falcons (Round 3, Pick 79)

Daylen Everette - Pittsburgh Steelers (Round 3, Pick 85)

Colbie Young - Cincinnati Bengals (Round 4, Pick 140)

Micah Morris - Philadelphia Eagles (Round 6, Pick 207)

Georgia Bulldogs Undrafted Free Agent Signings

Dillon Bell - Signed With Minnesota Vikings

Brett Thorson - Signed With Minnesota Vikings

Beau Gardner - Signed With Chicago Bears

Cash Jones - Signed With Atlanta Falcons

Noah Thomas - Signed With Cincinnati Bengals