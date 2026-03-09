Las Vegas Raiders Signing A Multitude of Former Georgia Bulldogs During NFL Offseason

The Las Vegas Raiders have recently added a flurry of former Georgia Bulldog players during the NFL's free agency period.

The NFL free agency period is underway as organizations across the league look to acquire as much talent as possible in hopes of reaching the playoffs the ensuing season. With so many changes taking place, there is likely to be tons of dramatics.

One team that has already occupied a plethora of headlines is the Las Vegas Raiders, who appear to be following a unique trend. The team has signed a litany of former Georgia Bulldogs over the past few seasons, with names such as Brock Bowers becoming stars within the league.

The most recent additions for the Raiders were linebackers Nakobe Dean and Quay Walker. Both Walker and Dean were crucial pieces to Georgia's historic defense in 2021 and led the Dawgs to their first national championship victory in over 41 years.

What Nakobe Dean and Quay Walker Bring to Las Vegas

Oct 19, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Green Bay Packers linebacker Quay Walker (7) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Dean had previously been a member of the Eagles and was a massive piece to the team's Super Bowl run during the 2024 season before suffering a season-ending injury in the Playoffs. His leadership to the Raiders room will likely have an immediate impact.

Walker has also become a massive name in the NFL, and has tallied over 100 total tackles for the Green Bay Packers since his rookie season in 2022. Pairing his skill set with Dean has already created a massive boost for the Raiders defense.

The Raiders also retained former Georgia Bulldogs cornerback Eric Stokes, who played for the Bulldogs from 2017-2020 and was an eventual first round pick in the NFL Draft. Stokes was a member of the Raiders roster during the 2025 season and finished with an impressive 53 tackles and five pass deflections.

Assembling a defensive roster of former Georgia Bulldogs has proven to be extremely successful for franchises already. The Philadelphia Eagles, a team that has become synonymous with drafting and signing former Georgia players have emerged as one of the NFC's best teams and have already competed for a pair of Super Bowls in the past five years.

As the NFL offseason continues, the Raiders will look to sign and draft more and more talent in hopes of turning their franchise around and competing for Super Bowls. Whether the organization will select more former Bulldogs remains to be seen.