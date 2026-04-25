Georgia Wide Receiver Zachariah Branch Selected By Atlanta Falcons in 2026 NFL Draft

Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Zachariah Branch has become the next Bulldog selected in the 2026 NFL Draft.

As the 2026 NFL Draft continues, more and more prospects are having their dreams turn to reality. With so many highly talented prospects flying off the board, certain collegiate programs are beginning to stack their draft selections.

The latest team to add another player to their NFL Draft resume is the Georgia Bulldogs, who recently saw wide receiver Zachariah Branch taken by the Atlanta Falcons in as the 79th pick of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Branch is one of the more dynamic playmakers in this year's wide receiver class, and has been one of the more highly debated prospects throughout the draft process. His lead up to selection day took an interesting turn earlier this month, as the wide receiver was arrested in Athens following the Bulldogs spring scrimmage.

The nature of Branch's arrest was extremely puzzling and appears to not have affected his draft stock too significantly however, as the former Bulldog has received a very fortuitous draft position.

Zachariah Branch's Historic Career with the Georgia Bulldogs

Georgia wide receiver Zachariah Branch (1) celebrates after Georgia converted a two-point player to tie the game during a college football game between Tennessee and Georgia at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Sept. 13, 2025. | Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Branch joined the Bulldogs via the transfer portal ahead of the 2025 season and while his time in Athens was short, it was extremely impactful. The wide receiver hauled in a record-breaking 81 passes in 2025 and was the team's leading receiver by more than 400 yards.

Despite his unorthodox size for an NFL roster, Branch possesses an elite ability to make defenders miss, and the majority of his receiving yards came after the catch. Should his next team be able to utilize his skill set correctly, the wide receiver will undoubtedly be a star in the lea

With Branch selected, Georgia now increases its number of wide receivers taken in the NFL Draft over the past few years. The Bulldogs have produced some of the most NFL wide receivers in the draft over the last seven years, and will likely increase that number as Colbie Young, Noah Thomas, and Dillon Bell all remain eligible in this year's draft.

As the 2026 NFL Draft continues to develop, Bulldogs on SI will continue to provide timely and accurate coverage from all the former Dawgs whose dreams are turning to a reality.