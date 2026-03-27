A Major Georgia Football Streak is in Danger of Ending During the 2026 NFL Draft

The Georgia Bulldogs are in danger of seeing an impressive NFL Draft streak end as the first round of 2026 approaches.

The 2026 NFL Draft is less than a month away as hundreds of NFL prospects dreams of playing professional football are closer than ever to becoming a reality. The Georgia Bulldogs are one of the many collegiate programs that are expected to have a strong showing this year.

But for as well represented as the Dawgs have been in previous NFL Drafts, the Bulldogs are in jeopardy of seeing an impressive draft streak end this year. That streak is the ability to produce multiple first round selections each year.

Since the 2022 draft, Kirby Smart and Georgia have produced at least two or more first round selections each class. This is one of the longest active streaks in the sport and has immensely increased the prestige of Georgia's program.

However, as of now, Georgia appears to have only one sure-fire first rounder in the 2026 class as offensive lineman Monroe Freeling has received multiple first round selections in numerous mock drafts and could even become a top-10 selection.

Georgia's Lengthy Streak in the First Round of the NFL Draft

Apr 24, 2025; Green Bay, WI, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive end Jalon Walker is selected as the No. 15 pick by the Atlanta Falcons during the NFL Draft at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

In the past four NFL Drafts, Georgia has produced a staggering 13 total first-round selections which averages to be approximately 3.25 selections per first round. Players taken in that span include some massive names such as, Jalon Walker, Jordan Davis, Nolan Smith, Brock Bowers, Jalen Carter, and others.

While there is a chance Georgia's impressive streak could come to a close this year, there is also a very strong chance it continues. Players such as CJ Allen, Daylen Everette, and Zachariah Branch have received some first round hype and could easily climb into a top 32 selection come draft night.

While Georgia's extremely impressive NFL Draft streak may or may not come to a close in this year's class, there is no doubt the Bulldogs will be well represented throughout the entire draft process. The Dawgs had an impressive 10 total players invited to this year's NFL combine and have more than a dozen draft eligible prospects who declared for this year's draft.

The first round of the 2026 NFL Draft will begin on Thursday, April 23rd and will continue until Saturday, April 25th. This year's event will be held in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and will be made available on multiple television stations.