Latest 2026 NFL Mock Draft Intel - Which Georgia Bulldogs Will Go in the First Round?

The 2026 NFL draft is slowly approaching and the Georgia Bulldogs have another long list of candidates in this years class. And in typical Georgia fashion, a few them are viewed as potential first round prospects. So based on the latest mock drafts, which former Dawgs are expected to be first round picks?

ESPN's Matt Miller released his latest mock draft and he had just one former Bulldog going in the first round. He had the Los Angeles Rams drafting offensive tackle Monroe Freeling with the 29th overall pick.

Which Georgia Bulldogs Will Be First Round Picks in the 2026 NFL Draft?

Nov 28, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Zachariah Branch (1) celebrates with offensive lineman Monroe Freeling (57) after a touchdown catch against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the second quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

"Freeling's upside could be intriguing for teams looking for a starting right tackle in his class," Miller wrote. "With only 13 college starts, there isn't a huge résumé to evaluate, but Freeling has ideal length and movement skills at 6-foot-7 and 315 pounds to get scouts excited about his ceiling."

It should be noted that Freeling has 16 career starts, not 13, at least according to his Georgia football roster profile.

Miller also had linebacker CJ Allen going in the second round to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, wide receiver Zachariah Branch to the Pittsburgh Steelers and defensive lineman Christen Miller going in the second round to the Green Bay Packers.

Other NFL draft analysts have had Allen going in the first round. ESPN's Mel Kiper had Allen going in the first round to the Carolina Panthers. He also had wide receiver Zachariah Branch as a top-32 pick, going to the Cleveland Browns.

So based on the latest releases of mock drafts, Georgia has a few players that could go in the first round this year. Monroe Freeling seems like the most likely player to be drafted on day one, with linebacker CJ Allen next up on the list.

We will have a better idea of where each prospect is likely to go in this year's draft after the NFL combine. The list of invites has not yet been released, but Georgia will likely have a long list of players attending the event this year. How those players test in Indianapolis will be one of the final deciders for where they will go in the draft.

It's not uncommon for Georgia players to rise up the draft boards after their performance at the combine. The Bulldogs will also likely host a pro day ahead of the draft.

