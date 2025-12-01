ABC Announces Broadcast Crew for 2025 SEC Championship Game - Georgia vs Alabama
A broadcast crew has been announced for the Georgia Bulldogs' matchup against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the SEC Championship.
Conference championship week has arrived in college football as a handful of teams gear up to face off for conference supremacy, as well as an opportunity to earn a spot this year's College Football Playoff.
One of the most notable matchups of the weekend is set to take place in Atlanta, Georgia, as the Georgia Bulldogs and Alabama Crimson Tide will do battle for this year's SEC Championship. The game will be a rematch of a regular-season bout that took place in late September of this year.
The Crimson Tide bested Georgia in the first meeting, riding an offensive explosion in the first half to a 27-24 victory in Athens. The win snapped a more-than-30-game win streak at home for the Dawgs and was Georgia's only loss of the regular season.
Now, with a rematch in place, Georgia will have an opportunity to return the favor and hand the Crimson Tide its third loss, which could potentially eliminate them from reaching this year's College Football Playoff.
As the kickoff for this game approaches, there have been a handful of updates surrounding the game. One of the latest developments is which broadcast team will be calling Saturday's game.
Broadcast Team Announced For Georgia vs Alabama (SEC Championship)
Saturday's broadcasting duties for the SEC Championship are expected to be handled by Chris Fowler (play-by-play) and Kirk Herbstreit (color commentary). Holly Rowe and Laura Rutledge will also be on the sidelines to provide in-game coverage.
The broadcast duo of Herbstreit and Fowler has called a multitude of games for the Bulldogs and has been a part of some of the incredible moments throughout the 2025 season. Most notably, Georgia's overtime victory over Tennessee, the Dawgs' 43-35 thriller against Ole Miss, and the Bulldogs 35-10 domination of the Texas Longhorns.
With another massive matchup set to take place, the duo could provide yet another series of iconic calls as two of college football's biggest titans collide in Atlanta.
As kickoff for this year's conference title approaches, the Dawgs will hope to add another historic moment to their legacy and defeat the Crimson Tide to win their second-consecutive SEC Championship.
Georgia and Alabama will square off in Mercedes-Benz Stadium for the SEC Championship on Saturday, December 6th. Kickoff for this game is currently scheduled for 4 p.m.