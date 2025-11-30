Would A Georgia Bulldogs Win Eliminate Alabama From the College Football Playoff?
Would the Georgia Bulldogs winning the SEC Championship eliminate the Alabama Crimson Tide from this year's College Football Playoff?
The Georgia Bulldogs and Alabama Crimson Tide are set for a conference showdown this Saturday as the two teams prepare to face off in Atlanta, Georgia, for this year's SEC Championship game. This will be the second meeting between these two programs during the 2025 season.
This week's matchup has a few interesting storylines. Not only will it be a rematch of a regular-season bout earlier this year, it will also be a game that crowns SEC supremacy for the 2025 season. But the most lasting impact that could have will be on this year's College Football Playoff.
The Georgia Bulldogs and Alabama Crimson Tide are squarely in the thick of this year's playoff race and could both benefit greatly from a win in the title game. The Dawgs, with an 11-1 record, appear destined for the postseason regardless, but could experience a major seeding boost with a win.
Alabama, on the other hand, is in a slightly different situation. The Crimson Tide suffered two losses during the regular season, and would suffer a third should they lose their rematch to Georgia in the SEC Championship.
Would an SEC Championship Loss Eliminate Alabama?
What makes this situation extremely profound is that in the history of the College Football Playoff, no three-loss team has made the tournament without winning its conference championship. The only team to do so was last year's Clemson Tigers, who lost three regular-season games but earned an auto-bid following their win in the ACC Championship.
The other factor that makes the Alabama situation so unique is that the College Football Playoff committee has repeatedly stated that teams will not be punished for losing a conference championship game.
The committee's actions have backed up its words thus far. Last season, three of the four teams that appeared in and lost their conference championships were still awarded playoff spots, with the Iowa State Cyclones being the only team eliminated from contention following their loss.
It should be noted that the Cyclones were also 10-2 in the regular season (similar to Alabama), and suffered their third loss in the conference title matchup. The Cyclones however, were not a top 10 team at the time of the conference championship.
While Alabama could be left out of this year's playoff with a loss on Saturday, the official reveal for the Crimson Tide's fate will be left up to the College Football Playoff committee should that occur.