Actor Matthew McConaughey Raves About Georgia Bulldogs' Sanford Stadium
Famous actor and longtime Texas fan Matthew McConaughey recently had a glowing report about the Georgia Bulldogs' Sanford Stadium.
The Georgia Bulldogs are home to one of college football's most iconic venues, as the Dawgs converge on the historic Sanford Stadium for Saturdays in Athens. The stadium has long been praised for its hostile environment and electric atmosphere that has impressed many important figures.
One of the more notable figures to recently express praise for the stadium is actor Matthew McConaughey, a major fan of the Texas Longhorns. McConaughey was present in the stadium for the Longhorns' trip to Athens last week. The matchup was the team's first ever trip to Sanford Stadium, making for a historic moment "Between the Hedges."
The Dawgs dominated in the matchup, scoring 21 points in the fourth quarter en route to a 35-10 victory over the Longhorns. While the results of the contest were certainly undesired by McConaughey and other Texas fans, the actor had nothing but praise for the environment created in Sanford Stadium.
Matthew McConaughey Extremely Impressed With Environment Created in Sanford Stadium
McConaughey publicly expressed his praise recently during a podcast episode of This Past Weekend with comedian Theo Von.
"This crowd was loud from the beginning, especially that first half and then in the second when they started to boat roll," said McConaughey. "They were one of the higher decibels that I've heard. But they were continuous is the thing - anytime that we [Texas] were on offense."
McConaughey also commented on the positive experience he personally felt that he had with Bulldog fans during the game, stating that the fans were happy to see him, but not too happy.
"Yeah, they were happy I was there, but they were also giving me straight horns down and going 'We're going to whip your - tonight," said McConaughey. "So it was a good, healthy hate that they had."
As arguably the most famous fan of any college football team, McConaughey has traveled to countless Longhorns games and has likely seen more venues than the average fan. Which makes his compliements of Sanford Stadium that much more meaningful.
The Bulldogs will play in their final regular-season game of the season this Saturday as they prepare to host the Charlotte 49ers. Kickoff for this game is currently scheduled for approximately 12:45 p.m., and coverage for this event will be made available on the SEC Network.