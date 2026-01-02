Georgia Bulldogs Staffer Expected to Become New Colorado State Running Backs Coach

A Georgia Bulldogs staff member is expected to become the next running backs coach for the Colorado State Rams.

The college football offseason is underway as teams all across the country begin their massive scramble to retain players, retain coaches, and prepare for the upcoming season. As part of the offseason festivities, there is expected to be some coaching movement.

One of the latest coaching changes set to take place involves the Georgia Bulldogs, who are expected to lose a staff member to another school. According to reports, David Hill is expected to become the next running backs coach for the Colorado State Rams.

Hill has been a member of the Bulldogs staff for a handful of seasons and has become a favorite amongst players for his outgoing personality and motivating social media videos. His current position with the Bulldogs was listed as Player Connection Coordinator.

Former Bulldogs running backs coach Dell McGee and current tight ends coach Todd Hartley were two of the main proponents of Hill's hiring in 2022. Hill thanked both coaches in a social media post at the time of his selection.

"I would like to thank Coach McGee and Coach Hartley for everything you guys have taught me," wrote Hill.

Before his time with the University of Georgia, Hill had massive aspirations to one day coach at the collegiate level. The Las Vegas native once worked two part-time jobs while playing football at Los Angeles Pierce College.

Other Georgia Bulldog Staff Member Accepting Positions Elsewhere

Hill is one of two Georgia coaching staff members to depart for other schools up to this point. Just a few weeks ago, defensive analyst Will Muschamp announced that he would be accepting the defensive coordinator job for the Texas Longhorns.

Fortunately for Georgia's sake, Hill's overlap with the Bulldogs is much less likely to take place, as the Rams rarely face the Dawgs in both the recruiting trail in playing field. However, his departure could still have an impact on the team's roster

Losing staff members in the offseason can always be a frustrating aspect of college football. However, seeing a coach continue to pursue their dreams is a fantastic payoff for both Bulldog fans and fellow staff members.

As the offseason continues, the Bulldogs will likely experience a handful of other departures and acquisitions to their coaching staff. Bulldogs on SI will provide full in-depth coverage as those changes take place.