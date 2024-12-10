ALL-SEC Teams Released - Several Georgia Bulldogs Make First Team
The Southeastern Conference is responsible for over 15% of the total talent on NFL rosters, more than any other conference in college football. The dominance of this conference goes beyond titles in the sport of college football. The Sunday league is filled with former SEC stars and players that were often featured on All-SEC teams like the ones released on Tuesday.
Several Georgia Bulldogs made First Team All-SEC
All-SEC Teams Released
First Team
- OL, Tate Ratledge
- KOS, Peyton Wooding
- LS, Beau Gardner
Second Team
- OL, Dylan Fairchild
- C, Jared Wilson
- EDGE, Mykel Williams
- LB, Jalon Walker
- DB, Malaki Starks
- K, Peyton Woodring
Third Team
- RB, Trevor Etienne
- LB, Chaz Chambliss
- DB, Daylen Everette
- DB, Dan Jackson
- P, Brett Thorson
Georgia is set to play in the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans, Louisiana on January 1st vs the winner of Indiana vs Notre Dame. Georgia is expected to be without starting QB, Carson Beck in the matchup, however. Beck suffered an elbow injury on the final play of the first half in the Bulldogs SEC Championship Game win over the Texas Longhorns.
