How the Georgia Bulldogs Can Defeat the Alabama Crimson Tide
Tonight, the Georgia Bulldogs will be playing in arguably the most anticipated matchup of the college football season against the Alabama Crimson Tide. In the past, this matchup has held championship implications, and will likely play a factor in who is playing in the SEC Championship this season. If the Dawgs want to end their two-game skid against the Tide, here are some areas they will need to capitalize in.
- Generate a pass rush and rack up sacks- Both the Dawgs and Tide have been phenomenal at protecting their respective quarterbacks this season, only allowing four sacks on the entire season. With that being said, the Bulldogs have also only accrued four sacks this season on defense. Coach Kirby Smart referred to Ty Simpson as the “hottest quarterback in the country,” and he can certainly carve up a defense. In his worst game of the season against Florida State, he was sacked three times and struggled to establish a rhythm on offense. The Dawgs have more than enough talent to rattle Simpson on defense. If they are able to generate a consistent pass rush, the Dawgs will greatly increase their chances of winning. Look for players like Chris Cole and Gabe Harris Jr. to be at the forefront of the Georgia pass rush.
- Establish the ground game- The Dawgs have shown flashes of being dominant in running the ball and have made tremendous strides as opposed to last year. The Tide have allowed the fifth most rushing yards in the SEC. Again, against Florida State, the Tide were gashed on the ground for 230 yards and consistently lost the battle at the line of scrimmage. With a slew of running backs, expect the Dawgs to rely heavily on the ground game to create long, sustainable drives and keep the defense honest. Doing so will allow the Georgia offense to stay out of predictable passing situations and create more opportunities for explosive plays downfield.
- Force turnovers- Another area the Tide have excelled in is protecting the football. In their three games prior on the season, they have not surrendered a single turnover and lead the nation in turnover margin. If the Dawgs are able to force turnovers early, they will likely rattle the confidence of the Alabama offense, as well as allowing the crowd to be a factor in the game. With overflowing talent at all levels of defense, the Dawgs are capable of forcing the Tide to commit routine mistakes, whether it be penalties or turnovers. Typically, turnovers also lead to ideal field position for the offense, which will only increase the Dawgs’ chances of putting points on the board.
For nearly 20 years, the Tide have been the proverbial “monkey on the back” for the Dawgs. If the Dawgs are able to leave this game with a win, it will be a major momentum boost for the rest of the season and will help catapult them to once again being SEC champions.
The game is set to kick off at 7:30 ET on ABC.
