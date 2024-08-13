An Alarming Statistic For Georgia Football Ahead of the 2024 College Football Season
As the Georgia Bulldogs enter the 2024 college football season, the Dawgs will be up against a very alarming statistic.
The Georgia Bulldogs are just a few weeks away from the start of their 2024 college football season and a quest for a third national title in 4 seasons. Along with an elite coaching staff, the Dawgs are returning some extremely talented players and have added even more talent from the transfer portal that will give them an excellent shot at returning to the top of the sport once again.
But despite all of the positives Georgia has going for its team, there is one alarming statistic that could put the team’s national title hopes in question. According to FOX College Football, only one of the 10 previous national champions during the College Football Playoff began the season as the number one ranked team.
The Bulldogs were of course selected by the AP Poll as the top team in the nation early this week and have been picked by many experts to be the team to win it all by the end of the season.
While these statistics have almost no bearing on the way that Kirby Smart’s team will play in 2024 the data does reference a College Football Playoff system that is no longer in effect. The lack of national title victories for the number one team in week one is likely concerning for Georgia fans.
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 TV Broadcast Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.) Noon - ABC
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech, 2 p.m. - ESPN+/SEC Network+
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.) 3:30 p.m. - ABC
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 23 vs UMass, 12:45 p.m. - SEC Network+
- Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
Other Georgia News:
