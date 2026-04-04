Which Game Would the Georgia Bulldogs Wear Their All White Uniforms This Season?

If the Georgia Bulldogs do end up wearing all white uniforms during the 2026 college football season, which game would they wear them?

The Georgia Bulldogs are home to some of college football's most recognizable looks and possess iconic jerseys. The Dawgs' block lettering, red accents, and Georgia G on the helmets are universally loved by fans.

But for as well-liked as the Bulldogs' traditional uniforms are, Georgia fans have been begging for a change. For the past few years, prospects who take official visits with the University have been seen wearing an all white uniform, with a sleek looking Georgia helmet.

Photos of these uniforms have gone viral on numerous occasions and fans have been begging for head coach Kirby Smart to allow the team to wear the uniforms in a real game just once.

While the requests have been to no avail up to this point, Smart did recently promise that the Dawgs would wear them this season, should the fan base be able to triple the subscriber amount for the team's "Glory, Glory."

So, if the Dawgs do ultimately debut their new uniforms in a game this season, which game are they most likely to wear them? Bulldogs on SI, has provided a list of games that are the most likely options.

What Game Would the Georgia Bulldogs Wear Their All White Uniforms?

Georgia prospect Jontae Gilbert is set to make his announcement soon.

Given that the uniforms would be all-white, the game which the team is most likely to wear them would be an away game, which quickly narrows the list down to only four opponents.

This season, the Dawgs are set to travel to Arkansas, Alabama, Ole Miss, and South Carolina in their road slate. The team will also be in Atlanta, Georgia this year for their annual matchup with the Florida Gators.

Kirby Smart's aversion to wearing alternate uniforms has typically prevented Georgia from changing their looks in big games. Given that the Bulldogs' matchups with Alabama and Ole Miss are likely to be massive top 25 matchups with College Football Playoff implications, Georgia will likely wear normal uniforms for those contests as well.

This means that if Georgia wears all white uniforms this season, it would most likely be either against Arkansas or South Carolina.

While the Gamecocks and Razorbacks are the most likely destinations for Georgia to dawn an all white look. There is no current projection as to when the Dawgs would wear alternate uniforms, nor is there a guarantee the team will even get to wear them this season.