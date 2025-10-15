An Overlooked Detail of Georgia's Defense
A detail of Georgia's defense that might overlooked this season.
The Georgia Bulldogs are in the midst of preparing for a massive conference game against the Ole Miss Rebels this weekend. Ole Miss is undefeated on the year but will travel to Athens to take on the Bulldogs who sit with one loss. As always, Lane Kiffin will be bringing a high powered offense with him while Georgia has been a more balanced football team this season.
Despite some of their struggles, Georgia's defense has been a bright spot, as it always has been under Kirby Smart. No, they're not as dominant as they have been in other seasons but they're allowing just 17 points per game, are top 20 against the run and rank 26th for total defense. That's with having gone up against two of the top offenses in the conference, that being Alabama and Tennessee.
If there were a "weak spot" on Georgia's defense, most would probably point to the pass defense. The Bulldogs rank 60th in that category. The Bulldogs are have a young secondary. Safety Kyron Jones is starting for the first time in his career this season, Ellis Robinson and Demello Jones are first year starters, and safety KJ Bolden is a true sophomore as well. The "old head" in the room is Daylen Everette and he has been a bright spot for this defense.
Daylen Everette a Bright Spot for Georgia's Defense
Everette was draft eligible after last season and could have very well entered the draft. He was one of the best playmakers for Georgia last season as he finished the year with three interceptions. He ultimately decided to come back for another season and has brought some needed experience into Georgia's secondary.
The Georgia cornerback has become one of the most consistent players on defense. While Robinson and Jones continue to earn more reps and gain more experience, Everette continues to shut down whatever side of the field he is on. A great luxury for Georgia to have right now considering how young they are at the position.
Everette's decision to return for this season might get a little overlooked at times, but it shouldn't be. Had Everette decided to go to the league, Georgia would be relying on Robinson, Jones and Daniel Harris, who has been banged up this season, to be their full-time starting corners. Still plenty of talent in the cornerback room with those three names, but having Everette in that mix changes a lot.