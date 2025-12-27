Gunner Stockton Could Do What No Georgia Bulldogs Quarterback Has Ever Done at UGA

Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton has an opportunity to do something that no passer has ever done in Athens.

Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton is nearly finished with his first full season as the Dawgs' starter as the College Football Playoff begins to heat up. The quarterback's play throughout the year has been nothing short of spectacular, and he has delivered arguably his best football in the biggest moments.

Crunch time performances in matchups against Tennessee, Ole Miss, and others are a large part of the reason why the team is. But while Gunner Stockton's 2025 performance has already been a massive success, there is an opportunity for it to become even greater.

Part of what makes Stockton such a headache for opposing defenses is his running abilities and overall toughness. The quarterback's style of play and skillset have singlehandedly changed the identity of Georgia's offense this season, and have made Georgia one of the most physical teams remaining in the playoff.

But Stockton's rushing output might be highlighted on more than a statsheet by the end of the 2025 season. It could also land him in the record books for the entire Georgia Football program.

Gunner Stockton With a Chance For a Monumental Achievement

Nov 15, 2025; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton (14) runs the ball in the first half against the Texas Longhorns at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Currently, the quarterback's rushing totals sit at 442 yards, which puts him just over 50 shy of surpassing 500 rushing yards in a single season. A feat that a Georgia Bulldogs quarterback has never accomplished. The quarterback also has eight total rushing touchdowns on the season, putting him just two shy of 10 total.

Even if Stockton does not surpass 500 rushing yards on the season, the quarterback's rushing totals are the highest by any passer of the Kirby Smart era. The next highest rushing yardage total belongs to DJ Shockley, who rushed for 322 yards during the 2005 season.

Whether or not Stockton can secure 500 rushing yards in the remaining games for the 2025 season remains unclear. However, the quarterback's impact on Georgia's rushing attack this season has been undeniable, and the Dawgs' offense is in great hands with him at the helm.

Stockton and the rest of the Bulldogs will return to action on Thursday, January 1st, when the team travels to New Orleans, Louisiana, to take on the Ole Miss Rebels in the Allstate Sugar Bowl. Kickoff for this game is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. ET and will be aired on ESPN.