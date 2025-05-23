Anonymous SEC Coach Believes Georgia Will 'Decline' in 2025 College Football Season
An anonymous SEC coach has predicted that the Georgia Bulldogs will decline in the 2025 college football season.
College football boasts thousands of analysts and fans who possess extensive knowledge about various college football teams. But few people are as tuned in to the inter-workings of a college football team as a coach.
Recently, Athlon Sports spoke to a handful of coaches from the SEC, who anonymously offered their opinions on their opponents and their thoughts on the 2025 college football season. One coach in particular believes that the Dawgs will take a step back and will not be as strong along the line of scrimmage.
“I don’t think this is the same level of talent we’ve seen in the last three or four years. I think you might see a decline, at least at first, on both lines of scrimmage.”
Another coach stated that the Bulldogs' lack of acquisitions of quarterbacks in the transfer portal this offseason could indicate that quarterback Gunner Stockton could be an elite quarterback for the Bulldogs this season.
“The biggest question mark will be the offense under Stockton. They didn’t chase any portal guys, so let’s see if the kid can become elite.”
The Bulldogs will look to put speculations to rest as they begin their 2025 season on August 30th in Sanford Stadium. The Dawgs are set to host The Marshall Thundering Herd in their first game of the season. This will be the second all-time meeting between these two programs.
