Anthony Lonon Jr., 4-Star DL in 2026 Recruiting Class Set to Announce Commitment
One of Georgia's biggest remaining prospects in the 2026 recruiting class is set to announce his college commitment this afternoon.
One of the biggest remaining prospects in Georgia's 2026 recruiting class is set to announce his commitment this afternoon. Anthony Lonon Jr., a 4-star defensive line prospect from Athens, Georgia, will reveal which school he will be continuing his football career at.
Lonon is the son of former Georgia football player Anthony Lonon Sr., who played tight end for the Bulldogs in the late 1990s. Lonon Jr.'s mother, Deborah, is also a two-time graduate of the University of Georgia.
The Georgia Bulldogs have heavily pursued the defensive line prospect throughout his recruiting process and remain one of the two schools remaining in Lonon's final decision. The 2026 prospect is expected to choose between the Bulldogs and Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets sometime around 1 p.m. this afternoon.
Should Lonon elect to join the Bulldogs' recruiting class, he would bolster what has already been a great recruiting cycle for Kirby Smart and his staff. Currently, the Dawgs have 30 commits in a class that ranks first in the country.
Georgia Bulldogs 2026 Commits
- Lincoln Keyes, TE
- Seven Cloud, DL
- Zech Fort, S
- Brady Marchese, WR
- Kealan Jones, S
- Jared Curtis, QB
- Jordan Smith, S
- Justice Fitzpatrick, CB
- Graham Houston, OL
- Ryan Mosley, WR
- Carter Luckie, DL
- Zachary Lewis, OL
- Zykie Helton, OL
- Ekene Ogboko, OL
- Caden Harris, CB
- Harran Zeurikat, K
- Wade Register, P
- Corey Howard, EDGE
- Khamari Brooks, Edge
- Shadarius Toodle, LB
- Craig Dandridge
- Jae Lamar, RB
- Chace Calicut, S
- PJ Dean, DL
- Preston Carey, DL
- Brayden Fogle, TE
- Tyriq Green, ATH
