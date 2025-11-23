AP College Football Rankings - Georgia Bulldog's New Ranking After Handling Business
The Associated Press has released its latest top 25 rankings following week 13 of the 2025 college football season.
After a long and eventful season, the final week of the 2025 college football regular season has arrived as teams across the country set their sights on their final opponents and are looking to earn a last win before postseason play begins.
With one final slate of games remaining on the regular season, the Associated Press has released its top 25 college football rankings following an actioned-packed week 13 that saw a handful of surprise finishes.
While five ranked programs suffered defeat this past weekend, only one of them took place within the top-15, as the seventh-ranked Oregon Ducks handled the 15th-ranked USC Trojans inside Autzen Stadium.
Illinois, Houston, and Missouri also suffered defeats this weekend and saw their hopes of a College Football Playoff virtually disappear. Missouri was the only program of the three to lose to another ranked team, as they were suffocated by the top-10 Oklahoma Sooners.
Perhaps the biggest surprise of the weekend came in Atlanta, Georgia, when the 16th-ranked Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets were utterly dismantled by the Pittsburgh Panthers. The Jackets began the season with a historic 8-0 start, but have now lost two of their last three matchups.
Georgia Bulldogs Looking to Earn Eighth-Strait Win Over Jackets
The Georgia Bulldogs are set to be the Jackets' next opponents as the two teams will converge on Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Friday, November 28th, for a neutral-site affair. This will be the second season in a row the game is played on Black Friday.
Last season, the Dawgs and Jackets partook in arguably one of the most exciting college football games of the 2024 season. Georgia overcame a 14-point deficit with less than five minutes left in the fourth quarter to force overtime.
What ensued was the longest played game in the history of "Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate" as the two teams went back and forth before the Dawgs escaped with a two-point victory in the eighth overtime. As Georgia prepares for another College Football Playoff run, the Bulldogs will hope to avoid a near-upset this season against one of their most vicious rivals.
AP College Football Rankings (Week 14)
Editor's Note**: This article will be updated as the top 25 rankings are released by the Associated Press. Rankings are expected to be made available at approximately 2 p.m.
- Ohio State
- Indiana
- Texas A&M
- Georgia
- Oregon
- Ole Miss
- Texas Tech
- Oklahoma
- Notre Dame
- Alabama
- BYU
- Vanderbilt
- Miami
- Utah
- Michigan
- Texas
- Virginia
- Tennessee
- USC
- James Madison
- North Texas
- Tulane
- Georgia Tech
- Pittsburgh
- SMU