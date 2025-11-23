Dawgs Daily

AP College Football Rankings - Georgia Bulldog's New Ranking After Handling Business

The Associated Press has released its latest top 25 rankings following week 13 of the 2025 college football season.

Christian Kirby II

Nov 22, 2025; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs running back Roderick Robinson II (0) runs with the ball Charlotte 49ers during the second half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
After a long and eventful season, the final week of the 2025 college football regular season has arrived as teams across the country set their sights on their final opponents and are looking to earn a last win before postseason play begins.

With one final slate of games remaining on the regular season, the Associated Press has released its top 25 college football rankings following an actioned-packed week 13 that saw a handful of surprise finishes.

While five ranked programs suffered defeat this past weekend, only one of them took place within the top-15, as the seventh-ranked Oregon Ducks handled the 15th-ranked USC Trojans inside Autzen Stadium.

Illinois, Houston, and Missouri also suffered defeats this weekend and saw their hopes of a College Football Playoff virtually disappear. Missouri was the only program of the three to lose to another ranked team, as they were suffocated by the top-10 Oklahoma Sooners.

Perhaps the biggest surprise of the weekend came in Atlanta, Georgia, when the 16th-ranked Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets were utterly dismantled by the Pittsburgh Panthers. The Jackets began the season with a historic 8-0 start, but have now lost two of their last three matchups.

Georgia Bulldogs Looking to Earn Eighth-Strait Win Over Jackets

Georgia running back Nate Frazier
Georgia Tech defensive lineman Joshua Robinson (27) goes to stop Georgia running back Nate Frazier (3) on fourth down during the first half of a NCAA college football game against Georgia Tech in Athens, Ga., on Friday, Nov. 29, 2024. / Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Georgia Bulldogs are set to be the Jackets' next opponents as the two teams will converge on Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Friday, November 28th, for a neutral-site affair. This will be the second season in a row the game is played on Black Friday.

Last season, the Dawgs and Jackets partook in arguably one of the most exciting college football games of the 2024 season. Georgia overcame a 14-point deficit with less than five minutes left in the fourth quarter to force overtime.

What ensued was the longest played game in the history of "Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate" as the two teams went back and forth before the Dawgs escaped with a two-point victory in the eighth overtime. As Georgia prepares for another College Football Playoff run, the Bulldogs will hope to avoid a near-upset this season against one of their most vicious rivals.

AP College Football Rankings (Week 14)

Editor's Note**: This article will be updated as the top 25 rankings are released by the Associated Press. Rankings are expected to be made available at approximately 2 p.m.

  1. Ohio State
  2. Indiana
  3. Texas A&M
  4. Georgia
  5. Oregon
  6. Ole Miss
  7. Texas Tech
  8. Oklahoma
  9. Notre Dame
  10. Alabama
  11. BYU
  12. Vanderbilt
  13. Miami
  14. Utah
  15. Michigan
  16. Texas
  17. Virginia
  18. Tennessee
  19. USC
  20. James Madison
  21. North Texas
  22. Tulane
  23. Georgia Tech
  24. Pittsburgh
  25. SMU

Christian Kirby II
CHRISTIAN KIRBY II

Christian Kirby II is a multimedia sports journalist who has years of experience both covering and working with collegiate sports teams. He has received a journalism degree and a sports media certificate from the University of Georgia and is currently pursuing a Master's degree in Emerging Media.

