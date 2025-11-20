Georgia Bulldogs Could be in a Disastrous Scenario for The College Football Playoff
As the College Football Playoff quickly approaches, the Georgia Bulldogs have a chance to find themselves in an extremely undesirable scenario.
The 2025 college football season has just two weeks remaining as teams prepare to make their final pushes for this year's College Football Playoff. Fortunately for the Georgia Bulldogs, the Dawgs appear to be poised to reach this year's tournament.
But whether or not Georgia is making the playoff this year appears to have already been answered; there are still a handful of questions around the circumstances of their seeding. The Dawgs have a litany of different scenarios where they could play in the SEC Championship, earn a first-round bye, or even host a playoff game for the first time in Georgia Football history.
While there have been a plethora of debates amongst fans around which hypothetical scenario they would prefer, there is one possible scenario that could spell doom for the Bulldogs and create a disastrous scenario for this year's College Football Playoff.
Georgia Bulldogs Potential Playoff Scenario That Could be Disastrous
The Georgia Bulldogs have just one ranked opponent remaining on their schedule, which is their annual rivalry match against the Georgia Tech Yellowjackets. While the Dawgs are currently the favorites to win this matchup, there is always a chance of an upset.
Georgia Tech defeating Georgia in Atlanta this season would be the first step to the disastrous scenario for the Dawgs. While it likely wouldn't knock the Bulldogs out of playoff contention, it would significantly hurt the team's ranking before conference championship week.
The next step in this scenario would be Georgia earning a spot in the SEC Championship and losing. While playing in the conference championship provides an excellent opportunity, it would also be one more game that the Dawgs are forced to play in.
Should Georgia lose that game, in addition to an upset against Georgia Tech, there is an excellent chance they would miss the College Football Playoff altogether. However, if they don't, it would practically gaurantee that the Dawgs would be playing their first playoff game on the road.
This means that there is a possibility that Georgia loses to Georgia Tech, has to play in the SEC Championship, and then plays a College Football Playoff game on the road with practically no rest.
While this situation is basically made irrelevant should Georgia handle business against Georgia Tech, the possibility of this scenario could be disastrous for the Dawgs' national title hopes.