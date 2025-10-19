AP College Football Rankings - Georgia Bulldogs on the Rise After Win Over Ole Miss
The latest AP college football rankings have been released following an exciting week eight in college football.
Week eight of the 2025 college football season has concluded, as multiple exciting matchups took place all across the sport. The weekend of dramatics has created a major shift within the rankings, especially inside the top 10.
Four teams inside the top 10 were defeated on Saturday, as LSU and Ole Miss each suffered losses to ranked opponents. Texas Tech and Miami, however, were each shockingly defeated by unranked teams.
Other teams within the top 25 avoided near upsets as Texas A&M and Missouri were each pushed to the edge by unranked SEC schools. The Aggies were able to hold of Arkansas for a three-point victory, while Missouri was able to defeat Auburn on the road in overtime.
The Georgia Bulldogs also completed in an exhilarating contest as they outlasted the Ole Miss Rebels for a 43-35 victory in Athens. The victory avenged Georgia's 28-10 loss to the Rebels in Oxford last season.
Georgia Wins Offensive Shootout Against Ole Miss in Athens
Georgia tight end Lawson Luckie had a career day as he hauled in three touchdowns on just five catches. His third touchdown of the afternoon would be the go-ahead touchdown to provide the Bulldogs with the lead.
Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton was also electric throughout the afternoon, completing nearly 85% of his passes for 289 yards and four touchdowns. He also rushed for an additional 59 yards and a touchdown on the ground.
The Bulldogs will be out of action this week as they participate in their final bye week of the regular season. The Dawgs will then return to action the following week for their annual trip to Jacksonville to take on the Florida Gators, who will be without a head coach for the matchup.
AP College Football Poll (Week 9)
Editor's Note**: This article will be updated as rankings are released by the Associated Press. Rankings are expected to be made available at approximately 2:00 p.m.
- Ohio State
- Indiana
- Texas A&M
- Alabama
- Georgia
- Oregon
- Georgia Tech
- Ole Miss
- Miami
- Vanderbilt
- BYU
- Notre Dame
- Oklahoma
- Texas Tech
- Missouri
- Virginia
- Tennessee
- South Florida
- Louisville
- LSU
- Cincinatti
- Texas
- Illinois
- Arizona
- Michigan