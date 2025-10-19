Dawgs Daily

AP College Football Rankings - Georgia Bulldogs on the Rise After Win Over Ole Miss

The latest AP college football rankings have been released following an exciting week eight in college football.

Christian Kirby II

Oct 18, 2025; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton (14) runs for a touchdown against Mississippi Rebels cornerback Antonio Kite (8) during the second quarter at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Oct 18, 2025; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton (14) runs for a touchdown against Mississippi Rebels cornerback Antonio Kite (8) during the second quarter at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Week eight of the 2025 college football season has concluded, as multiple exciting matchups took place all across the sport. The weekend of dramatics has created a major shift within the rankings, especially inside the top 10.

Four teams inside the top 10 were defeated on Saturday, as LSU and Ole Miss each suffered losses to ranked opponents. Texas Tech and Miami, however, were each shockingly defeated by unranked teams.

Other teams within the top 25 avoided near upsets as Texas A&M and Missouri were each pushed to the edge by unranked SEC schools. The Aggies were able to hold of Arkansas for a three-point victory, while Missouri was able to defeat Auburn on the road in overtime.

The Georgia Bulldogs also completed in an exhilarating contest as they outlasted the Ole Miss Rebels for a 43-35 victory in Athens. The victory avenged Georgia's 28-10 loss to the Rebels in Oxford last season.

Georgia Wins Offensive Shootout Against Ole Miss in Athens

Georgia Bulldogs tight end Lawson Luckie
Oct 18, 2025; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs tight end Lawson Luckie (7) celebrates a catch against the Mississippi Rebels during the first quarter of the game at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Georgia tight end Lawson Luckie had a career day as he hauled in three touchdowns on just five catches. His third touchdown of the afternoon would be the go-ahead touchdown to provide the Bulldogs with the lead.

Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton was also electric throughout the afternoon, completing nearly 85% of his passes for 289 yards and four touchdowns. He also rushed for an additional 59 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

The Bulldogs will be out of action this week as they participate in their final bye week of the regular season. The Dawgs will then return to action the following week for their annual trip to Jacksonville to take on the Florida Gators, who will be without a head coach for the matchup.

AP College Football Poll (Week 9)

Editor's Note**: This article will be updated as rankings are released by the Associated Press. Rankings are expected to be made available at approximately 2:00 p.m.

  1. Ohio State
  2. Indiana
  3. Texas A&M
  4. Alabama
  5. Georgia
  6. Oregon
  7. Georgia Tech
  8. Ole Miss
  9. Miami
  10. Vanderbilt
  11. BYU
  12. Notre Dame
  13. Oklahoma
  14. Texas Tech
  15. Missouri
  16. Virginia
  17. Tennessee
  18. South Florida
  19. Louisville
  20. LSU
  21. Cincinatti
  22. Texas
  23. Illinois
  24. Arizona
  25. Michigan

