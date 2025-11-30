AP College Football Rankings - Top 25 Rankings Following Regular Season Conclusion
Following the final week of the 2025 regular season, the Associated Press has released its latest top 25 rankings.
The college football regular season has concluded as the week 14 results are in from rivalry week. The slate of games provided a handful of extremely exciting matchups that will surely shake up the College Football Rankings.
The biggest upset of the weekend took place in Austin, Texas, when the Texas Longhorns took down the third-ranked Texas A&M Aggies on Friday night. The loss was the Aggies' first of the 2025 season and cost them a chance to play in the SEC Championship game.
Other top 10 teams were fortunate enough to avoid disastrous upsets as the Ohio State Buckeyes, Oregon Ducks, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Oklahoma Sooners, and others all defeated their rivals, cementing their position in the College Football Playoff.
Other programs such as Alabama, Miami, Notre Dame, and Vanderbilt also earned victories over their rivals. However, their position in this year's playoff is not gauranteed. Conference championship weekend will provide more clarity to these standings.
The Georgia Bulldogs are one of the programs that won their rivalry matchup and likely punched their ticket to the playoffs. The Dawgs earned a victory in a defensive struggle over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. The victory was their eighth consecutive in the series.
Bulldogs Await Crimson Tide in SEC Championship Rematch
With conference championship weekend now set, the Georgia Bulldogs and Alabama Crimson Tide are set to face off in Atlanta, Georgia, for this year's SEC Championship game. This will be the fifth time these two teams meet for the conference title and will be the 76th all-time meeting between the two programs.
Georgia and Alabama faced off earlier this season, as the two teams battled "Between the Hedges" during a regular-season bout. The Tide emerged victorious over the Dawgs, snapping a more than 30-game winning streak at home for Georgia.
As these two teams gear up for a rematch, this week's contest will have higher stakes as it will have a massive effect on seeding for the College Football Playoff and will determine the SEC Champion for the 2025 season.
Georgia and Alabama will square off in Mercedes-Benz Stadium for the SEC Championship on Saturday, December 6th. Kickoff for this game is currently scheduled for 4 p.m.
AP College Footbal Rankings (Postseason Results)
Editor's Note**: This article will be updated as rankings are released by the Associated Press. Rankings are expected to be made available at approximately 2 p.m.