Georgia Bulldogs Open as Slight Betting Favorite Ahead of Matchup With Alabama
The Georgia Bulldogs have opened as a slight favorite ahead of their matchup with the Alabama Crimson Tide.
The Georgia Bulldogs are 3-0 following their thrilling overtime victory over the Tennessee Volunteers in Knoxville. The victory was the Bulldogs' ninth consecutive win over the Vols and was their fifth-straight win in Neyland Stadium.
As the Dawgs return to Athens following the exciting victory, the team will have the week off as they begin their bye week before their massive regular-season bout with the Alabama Crimson Tide. Although the game is still two weeks away, Las Vegas oddsmakers have already begun setting lines for this matchup.
According to ESPN Bet Sportsbook, the Bulldogs are currently slight 4-point favorites over the Crimson Tide. Odds for this game are subject to change as the game approaches and more details ahead of the matchup are revealed.
Georgia has had trouble defeating Alabama over the past decade. The Bulldogs are just 1-9 in the last 10 matchups and have not defeated the Crimson Tide during the regular season since their iconic overtime victory in Tuscaloosa during the 2007 season.
The Bulldogs are currently on a historic home win streak in Sanford Stadium and have not lost a home game since 2019. They will look to defend their historic streak and end their losing skid to Alabama during their week five matchup.
Georgia and Alabama will begin on Saturday, September 27th, in Athens, Georgia. Kickoff for this matchup is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. and will be aired on ABC.
