AP College Football Rankings: Georgia Bulldogs Ranking Following Win Over Tennessee
The Associated Press has released a new batch of college football rankings following week three of the 2025 college football season.
Week three of the 2025 college football season is in the books as teams all across the country turn their attention to week four. With another exciting week of college football now complete, the Associated Press has released another batch of college football rankings.
Multiple exciting games took place over the weekend and resulted in some massive upsets. Multiple teams inside the top-15 were upset, as 12th-ranked Clemson was defeated by Georgia Tech, 11th-ranked South Carolina was handled by Vanderbilt, and eighth-ranked Notre Dame suffered a shocking loss to Texas A&M at home.
The Georgia Bulldogs were another team to play in an exciting matchup, as they won an overtime thriller against the 15th-ranked Tennessee Volunteers on the road. The victory was the Bulldogs' ninth consecutive win over the Vols and their fifth straight in Neyland Stadium.
The Bulldogs will be off for week four as they partake in their first bye week of the 2025 season. The Dawgs will return to action on Saturday, September 27th, when they host the Alabama Crimson Tide in Athens. It will be the first meeting between these two teams in Sanford Stadium since 2015.
AP College Football Poll (Week 4)
Editor's note**: This article will be updated as the rankings are released
