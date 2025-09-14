Kirby Smart Claims Tennessee Volunteers "Deserved to Win" Against Georgia Bulldogs
Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart claims the Tennessee Volunteers deserved to win after a thrilling overtime matchup with the Dawgs.
The Georgia Bulldogs finished an instant classic this evening as the team escaped Knoxville with an overtime win over the Tennessee Volunteers. The victory was Georgia's ninth consecutive over the Volunteers and their fifth straight win in Neyland Stadium.
Following the game, Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart made surprising a revelation about the Volunteers, stating that he felt Tennessee deserved to win the football game.
"Tennessee deserved to win this game. We didn't play our best game," said Smart. "I've got a lot of respect for the way they [Tennessee] played. But these kids I got, they've never quit."
The Bulldogs trailed multiple times throughout the matchup and were able to force overtime only after a missed game-winning field goal by the Volunteers. Georgia would eventually earn the win during the first overtime.
Numerous Bulldogs showcased grit and toughness throughout the matchup, including quarterback Gunner Stockton, who threw for more than 300 yards and accounted for three total touchdowns in the first road start of his career. His performance was universally praised by fans, coaches, and the national media.
The Bulldogs will be off in week three of the college football season as they look to nurse their injuries and prepare for their next matchup. Georgia is scheduled to host the Alabama Crimson Tide in Athens on Saturday, September 27th. This will be the first matchup between these two programs in Athens since the 2015 season.
