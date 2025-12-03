Brayden Fogle Signs National Letter of Intent with Georgia Bulldogs

Brayden Fogle, a 2026 tight end, has signed his national letter of intent with the Georgia Bulldogs.

Early national signing week has officially begun and Georgia commits are starting to make their verbal commitments official. The latest to do so is tight end Brayden Fogle.

Fogle is out of the state of Ohio. He is rated as a four-star prospect, the 196th-best player in the country, the eighth-best tight end in the class and the the 11th-best player in the state, according to composite rankings. Fogle has been committed to Georgia since June of this year.

One of the positions that Georgia fans never really have to worry about on the trail is tight end. Todd Hartley has a strong reputation for bringing in some of the best prospects every single year and Fogle is part of a strong group for Georgia. He is one of three tight end commits for Georgia with the other two being Kaiden Prothro and Lincoln Keyes.

Georgia has essentially had their 2026 recruiting class locked since before the season even started. The Bulldogs rattled off a long list of commitments during the summer when players were taking their official visits. They now are expected to finish with a little over 30 players in this year's recruiting class and are currently expected to finish with a top three class this cycle.

Early national signing day starts on Dec. 3 and will close on Dec. 5. The official signing day for the 2026 recruiting class is on Feb. 4, however, most players will have their decision made by the end of this week.

Georgia Bulldogs 2026 Commits

Lincoln Keyes, TE

Seven Cloud, DL

Zech Fort, S

Brady Marchese, WR

Jordan Smith, S

Justice Fitzpatrick, CB

Graham Houston, OL

Ryan Mosley, WR

Carter Luckie, DL

Zachary Lewis, OL

Zykie Helton, OL

Ekene Ogboko, OL

Caden Harris, CB

Harran Zeurikat, K

Wade Register, P

Khamari Brooks, Edge

Craig Dandridge, WR

Jae Lamar, RB

Chace Calicut, S

PJ Dean, DL

Kaiden Prothro, TE

Valdin Sone, DL

Preston Carey, DL

Brayden Fogle, TE

Tyriq Green, ATH

Nick Abrams, LB

Anthony Lonon Jr., DL

Elijah Littlejohn, LB

