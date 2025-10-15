Two Georgia Bulldogs Rising Up NFL Draft Boards
Two Georgia Bulldogs have made Mel Kiper's 2026 NFL draft big board.
While there is still a ways to go before the NFL draft starts becoming another major topic in sports. However, now that the college football regular season is at the halfway mark, NFL analysts have gotten a good look at next year's potential draft prospects.
NFL draft expert Mel Kiper released his latest NFL big board and he had two Georgia Bulldogs make his top 30 list. Wide receiver Zachariah Branch came in at No. 22 and linebacker CJ Allen came in at No. 23. Here is what Kiper had to say about both players.
Zachariah Branch:
"Branch doesn't have ideal size, but he has a track background and is lightning quick. He reminds me a little of Zay Flowers. Branch plays the game at a different speed than everyone else, and it is why he's so effective in space. A transfer from USC, he can take a short completion for a big gain with his explosive skill set, averaging 10.6 yards after the catch per reception (22nd in the country). And Branch also is a dynamic returner, which will help his draft stock."
Zachariah Branch Shooting Up NFL Draft Boards
CJ Allen:
"Allen is a three-down linebacker at the next level because his read-and-react skills are excellent and he can make plays in all three aspects of the defense. He has the physicality to take on blocks in the run game and the speed to chase down ball carriers once he disengages. He has the burst to blitz and get to the QB. And he can drop and defend in coverage, with nine pass breakups and an interception over the past two campaigns."
The Bulldogs may not be loaded down with NFL talent compared to other years. This past draft cycle they had 13 players selected in the seven rounds. But they certainly aren't lacking it either. Kiper also had Oscar Delp, Lawson Luckie, Christen Miller, Brett Thorson and Peyton Woodring listed as top players at their position in for next year's draft class. Daylen Everette and Monroe Freeling are also worthy of mentioning as potential top draft prospects as their position, however, Kiper kept them off his list.