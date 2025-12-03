Valdin Sone Signs National Letter of Intent with Georgia Bulldogs

Valdin Sone, a 2026 defensive lineman, has signed his national letter of intent with the Georgia Bulldogs.

Early national signing week has officially begun and Georgia commits are starting to make their verbal commitments official. The latest to do so is defensive lineman Valdin Sone.

Sone is out of Blue Ridge School in the state of Virginia. He is rated as a four-star prospect, the 131st-best player in the country, the 15th-best defensive lineman in the class and the fourth-best player in the state, according to composite rankings. He has been committed to Georgia since July of this year.

Sone is a very unique prospect. He is originally from Sweden and started played football just a few years ago. Despite that, it didn't take long to realize the raw talent that Sone possesses, and now is considered as one of the top players in the class. Tray Scott has both landed talented prospects and developed them. Sone has the potential to be a prime example of just that when his college career is over.

Georgia Football Commit Valdin Sone Makes it Official

2026 defensive line prospect Valdin Sone durign a recruiting visit to the University of Georgia | University of Georgia Athletic Association

Georgia has essentially had their 2026 recruiting class locked since before the season even started. The Bulldogs rattled off a long list of commitments during the summer when players were taking their official visits. They now are expected to finish with a little over 30 players in this year's recruiting class and are currently expected to finish with a top three class this cycle.

Early national signing day starts on Dec. 3 and will close on Dec. 5. The official signing day for the 2026 recruiting class is on Feb. 4, however, most players will have their decision made by the end of this week.

Georgia Bulldogs 2026 Commits

Lincoln Keyes, TE

Seven Cloud, DL

Zech Fort, S

Brady Marchese, WR

Jordan Smith, S

Justice Fitzpatrick, CB

Graham Houston, OL

Ryan Mosley, WR

Carter Luckie, DL

Zachary Lewis, OL

Zykie Helton, OL

Ekene Ogboko, OL

Caden Harris, CB

Harran Zeurikat, K

Wade Register, P

Khamari Brooks, Edge

Craig Dandridge, WR

Jae Lamar, RB

Chace Calicut, S

PJ Dean, DL

Kaiden Prothro, TE

Valdin Sone, DL

Preston Carey, DL

Brayden Fogle, TE

Tyriq Green, ATH

Nick Abrams, LB

Anthony Lonon Jr., DL

Elijah Littlejohn, LB

