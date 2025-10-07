Top Tight End Prospect Brock Williams Announces Georgia Football as Finalist
Brock Williams, a top prospect in the country, has announced Georgia as a finalist.
The Georgia Bulldogs are currently focused on trying to wrap up the 2026 recruiting class as early national signing day is approaching, but they are also working on heating things up for the 2027 class. Brock Williams, top tight end prospect in the 2027 class, has announced a final three of Texas, Georgia and Ohio State.
Williams is rated as a five-star prospect, the 33rd-best player in the country, the second-best tight end in the class and the number one player in the state of Illinois, according to composite rankings.
The Bulldogs have become one of the best programs in college football when it comes to recruiting the tight end position. Tight ends coach Todd Hartley has siphoned in loads of talent at the position over the years, most notably Brock Bowers. Now he has the Bulldogs in a position to land one of the tight ends in next year's recruiting class.
There is still a long way to go before Williams likely ultimately makes a decision and signs on the dotted line, but the Bulldogs already being announced as a finalist should have the program feeling good about their chances.
Georgia currently has four players committed in the 2027 class. They picked up two offensive line commits the weekend of the Alabama game.
Georgia Football 2027 Recruiting Class:
- Donte Wright, CB
- Kelsey Adams, OL
- Kyson Mallard, OL
- Gavin Honore, WR
