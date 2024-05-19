Athens Clarke County Arrests Georgia Player for Turning Down Wrong Side of Street?
Another Georgia Bulldog has been arrested while driving. But this scenario may be a little different from the others.
Georgia Bulldogs freshman receiver Sacovie White was arrested on reckless driving accounts this past weekend. White, a Cartersville, Georgia native who moved to Athens a handful of months ago was reportedly driving the wrong way down a one-way street late Saturday night when he was pulled over by Athens Clarke County police. There were reportedly no alcohol or drugs present and White was released on a $26 bail.
No further details have been issued as of now and the Georgia Bulldogs program has yet to release a statement regarding the situation.
For the past 18 months, the Bulldogs program has come under heavy fire for its “culture issues” regarding repetitive driving infractions and has seen multiple players arrested for various reasons behind the wheel. And while White’s arrest does fall under this umbrella, the freshman’s arrest is more likely a young resident making a wrong turn in a new city rather than exemplifying an underlying cultural issue.
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 Football Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.)
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.)
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee
- Nov. 23 vs UMass
- Nov. 30 vs Georgia Tech
