Atlanta Falcons Rookie Linebacker Jalon Walker Reportedly Shining in OTAs

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Jalon Walker has reportedly been "easy to coach" early into his rookie season.

Christian Kirby II

Feb 26, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Georgia linebacker Jalon Walker (LB28) on the SiriusXM radio set during the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The Atlanta Falcons are in the midst of their OTAs period as the team prepares for its upcoming 2025 regular season. Given that this is one of the first times this year's roster has worked together, coaches and players are getting their first in-action look at this year's rookie class.

First-round draft selection Jalon Walker is a name that has already stood out to many coaches for good reason. The 15th overall pick has not only wowed coaches with his skillset but his ability to receive coaching has the Falcons staff raving.

"You just tell him something, and he does it the first time every single time." Said Falcons head coach Raheem Morris. "He goes out and is able to get that stuff done. So, that stuff has been absolutely amazing and awesome with him.”

Given that Walker played football at the collegiate level under head coach Kirby Smart, it is understandable as to why the Falcons' rookie has such a strong work ethic. Walker even commented on this during his rookie press conference following the 2025 NFL Draft.

"The whole program taught me how to work."Said Walker."I knew how to have a consistent work ethic and grind before high school, but being at Georgia you gotta work hard. And if you work hard you are going to be successful. Just keeping that mentality of being able to be determined and working hard should accelerate my career to the next level."

Walker and the Falcons will begin their 2025 regular season on Sunday, September 7th when they host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Kickoff for this game is scheduled for 1 p.m. and will be aired on FOX.

