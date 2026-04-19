Former Georgia Bulldogs Wide Receiver Zachariah Branch Arrested in Athens

Former Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver has reportedly been arrested in the city of Athens. Here are the details.

Former Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Zachariah Branch was reportedly arrested by the Athens-Clarke County police department earlier this weekend. According to an initial report from the Athens Banner-Herald's Marc Weiser, Branch was booked on two misdemeanor charges of obstruction.

The former Georgia wide receiver was back in Athens this weekend to support the team during its spring scrimmage, better known as G-Day. Fans and analysts inside Sanford Stadium report that Branch spent hours signing memorabilia and taking photos with fans.

Branch is one of Georgia's many NFL Draft prospects this season, and was expected to be a high second round pick in next week's NFL Draft. However, the unfortunate news of his arrest could cause a decrease in his draft stock.

According to Georgia law, a person can be charged with obstruction when they "knowingly or willfully obstruct or hinder any law enforcement officer in the lawful discharge of his official duties." However, Branch's arrest details have not specifically explained what led to his arrest.

Zachariah Branch's Tremendous Career With Georgia

Sep 6, 2025; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Zachariah Branch (1) prepares for a game against the Austin Peay Governors at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Branch and his brother Zion both joined the Bulldogs program ahead of the 2025 season. While Zachariah only completed one season with the Bulldogs, his time in Athens was nothing short of impactful.

Throughout the 2025 season, Branch hauled in a record-breaking 81 receptions for over 800 yards and is largely accredited with being the driving force behind Georgia's offensive success during the year.

During his time with the program, branch was heralded did for his work ethic and leadership skills and was never involved in any off field drama (including his two seasons in California with the USC Trojans). Which is what makes the recent report of his arrest so surprising.

Legal issues within the Georgia Bulldogs program have been somewhat of a sore subject for Dawg fans, and the optics of Branch's arrest certainly do not bode well for the aforementioned narrative. However, the details and charges in the case suggest that Branch's arrest is far less significant than other charges brought upon Bulldog players.

As more details on Branch's situation are released, Bulldogs on SI will continue to provide timely and accurate coverage.