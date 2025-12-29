Auburn WR Cam Coleman Plans to Enter Transfer Portal - Is Georgia an Option?

Auburn Tigers wide receiver Cam Coleman is expected to enter the transfer portal. Could the Georgia Bulldogs have a chance at landing him?

The 2025 college football season is steadily winding down, which means offseason decisions are beginning to be made. Perhaps the most consequential of these conversations are transfer portal announcements from high profile players.

One of the latest developments in this year's portal involves Auburn Tigers wide receiver Cam Coleman, who recently announced that he will be entering the transfer portal. He will have two years of eligibility remaining.

During his time with the Tigers, Coleman quickly emerged as one of the most dangerous pass catchers in the SEC. In his two seasons at Auburn, the wide receiver hauled in more than 90 catches for over 1,000 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Cam Coleman Will Be in High Demand in 2026 Portal Class

Auburn Tigers wide receiver Cam Coleman (8) catches a pass as Auburn Tigers take on Alabama Crimson Tide in the Iron Bowl at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala. on Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025. Alabama Crimson Tide defeated Auburn Tigers 27-20. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Given that arguably one of the nation's best receivers is now set to become available this offseason, the natural question for Georgia fans now becomes "Do the Bulldogs have a chance at landing him?"

Coleman was recruited by the Bulldogs as a high school prospect during the 2024 cycle. However, the Dawgs were not nearly as close to landing the receiver as Alabama and Auburn were. This means that Kirby Smart and staff liekly do not have as strong of a relationship to rely on this time around.

Another aspect that appears to be working against the Dawgs is the presumed price tag that will come with signing Coleman. The wide receiver is arguably one of the best players in the entire portal and will almost undoubtedly receive massive offers from a litany of schools.

While Georgia is not unwilling to pay players large contracts, it very rarely will get into bidding wars against other prominent programs. Which makes the prospect of nabbing Coleman in the portal fairly unlikely.

Despite this, not all hope is lost for the Bulldogs, as the team has been heavily involved in high-profile wide receiver prospects from the transfer portal. The Dawgs have landed extremely talented players such as Colbie Young, Zachariah Branch, Noah Thomas, and others in recent years.

While at the moment, Coleman joining Georgia's roster ahead of the 2026 season appears fairly unlikely, Kirby Smart and his staff have successfully nabbed talented players in the portal before and could do so once more with Cam Coleman.

As further developments regarding Cam Coleman's transfer take place. Bulldogs on SI will provide in-depth updates and coverage regarding the situation.