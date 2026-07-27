Opposing Players Georgia Bulldog Fans Need to Be Aware of Ahead of 2026
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Players the Georgia Bulldogs will face this year that Dawg fans should familiarize themselves with ahead of the 2026 college football season.
The Georgia Bulldogs are just over a month away from the beginning of the 2026 season and preparations for another year are beginning to ramp up. But as the Dawgs get ready for another run at a national championship, there will be a handful of opposing players that the team will have to deal with.
Below is a brief list of opposing players that have the potential to create some massive headaches for the Georgia Bulldogs during the 2026 college football season.
1. Ahmad Hardy (Missouri RB)
Ahmad Hardy was entering the 2026 season as one of the nation's best running back's before his extremely unfortunate injury from a gunshot wound. However, it appears that Hardy could make a full recovery and could possibly be fully healthy for Missouri's matchup against Georgia in mid-November. Hardy's health at that time will likely have a massive impact on the outcome of the contest.
2. Dylan Stewart (South Carolina EDGE)
Dylan Stewart has been an utter nightmare for opposing offenses since his freshman year in 2024. However, Stewart has yet to face the Bulldogs during that time. Given his elite ability to rush the passer, the Gamecocks' EDGE defender has the potential to make a massive impact on this year's contest.
3. John Mateer (Oklahoma QB)
John Mateer is a name college football fans are likely familiar with, as the Sooners quarterback led the team to a College Football Playoff appearance last season. Mateer provides a strong skillset with playmaking abilities that can give any opposing defense major issues. However, the signal caller has yet to face a Bulldog defense and will put his skills up to the test in Athens on September 26th.
4. Zabien Brown (Alabama CB)
Zabien Brown has already faced Georgia three times during his career in Tuscaloosa, but will be no less impactful this time around as the Bulldogs face the Crimson Tide for the fourth time in three seasons. Look for this skilled cornerback to have a major impact in these two programs' matchups.
5. Justice Haynes (Georgia Tech RB)
The name Justice Haynes should ring a bell to Georgia fans, as the running back was once a highly-pursued recruit from Georgia. After stints with Alabama and Michigan, the Bulldog legacy player has returned to his home state to join the Dawgs in-state rival. Haynes' skill set provides him with a major opportunity to have a large effect on Georgia's defense.
6. Trinidad Chambliss (Ole Miss QB)
If you haven't heard of Trinidad Chambliss by now, you probably aren't a die-hard Georgia fan. The Ole Miss quarterback scorched Georgia's defense on two separate occasions last season, boasting more than 30 points in each appearance. Now the Rebels quarterback will look to turn in a third legendary performance as the two teams converge on Oxford, Mississippi for a regular season bout in 2026.
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Christian Kirby II is a multimedia sports journalist who has years of experience both covering and working with collegiate sports teams. He has received a journalism degree and a sports media certificate from the University of Georgia and is currently pursuing a Master's degree in Emerging Media.Follow @Kirby_24K