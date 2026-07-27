Opposing Players Georgia Bulldog Fans Need to Be Aware of Ahead of 2026

Players the Georgia Bulldogs will face this year that Dawg fans should familiarize themselves with ahead of the 2026 college football season.

The Georgia Bulldogs are just over a month away from the beginning of the 2026 season and preparations for another year are beginning to ramp up. But as the Dawgs get ready for another run at a national championship, there will be a handful of opposing players that the team will have to deal with.

Below is a brief list of opposing players that have the potential to create some massive headaches for the Georgia Bulldogs during the 2026 college football season.

1. Ahmad Hardy (Missouri RB)

Missouri Tigers running back Ahmad Hardy (29) fends off Virginia Cavaliers cornerback Emmanuel Karnley (19) during the first quarter of the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl at EverBank Stadium, Saturday, Dec. 27, 2025, in Jacksonville. Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Ahmad Hardy was entering the 2026 season as one of the nation's best running back's before his extremely unfortunate injury from a gunshot wound. However, it appears that Hardy could make a full recovery and could possibly be fully healthy for Missouri's matchup against Georgia in mid-November. Hardy's health at that time will likely have a massive impact on the outcome of the contest.

2. Dylan Stewart (South Carolina EDGE)

Sep 27, 2025; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks linebacker Dylan Stewart (6) during the game against the Kentucky Wildcats in the second quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dylan Stewart has been an utter nightmare for opposing offenses since his freshman year in 2024. However, Stewart has yet to face the Bulldogs during that time. Given his elite ability to rush the passer, the Gamecocks' EDGE defender has the potential to make a massive impact on this year's contest.

3. John Mateer (Oklahoma QB)

Sep 6, 2025; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners quarterback John Mateer (10) stands in pocket against the Michigan Wolverines during the first half at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

John Mateer is a name college football fans are likely familiar with, as the Sooners quarterback led the team to a College Football Playoff appearance last season. Mateer provides a strong skillset with playmaking abilities that can give any opposing defense major issues. However, the signal caller has yet to face a Bulldog defense and will put his skills up to the test in Athens on September 26th.

4. Zabien Brown (Alabama CB)

Sep 28, 2024; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Arian Smith (11) is tackled by Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Zabien Brown (2) after a long reception to set up a touchdown at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama defeated Georgia 41-34. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Zabien Brown has already faced Georgia three times during his career in Tuscaloosa, but will be no less impactful this time around as the Bulldogs face the Crimson Tide for the fourth time in three seasons. Look for this skilled cornerback to have a major impact in these two programs' matchups.

5. Justice Haynes (Georgia Tech RB)

Jul 16, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Georgia Tech's running back Justice Haynes reacts to a comment by running back Malachi Hosley with the media during Media Day at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The name Justice Haynes should ring a bell to Georgia fans, as the running back was once a highly-pursued recruit from Georgia. After stints with Alabama and Michigan, the Bulldog legacy player has returned to his home state to join the Dawgs in-state rival. Haynes' skill set provides him with a major opportunity to have a large effect on Georgia's defense.

6. Trinidad Chambliss (Ole Miss QB)

Oct 18, 2025; Athens, Georgia, USA; Mississippi Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (6) runs the ball against Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Joenel Aguero (8) during the first half of the game at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If you haven't heard of Trinidad Chambliss by now, you probably aren't a die-hard Georgia fan. The Ole Miss quarterback scorched Georgia's defense on two separate occasions last season, boasting more than 30 points in each appearance. Now the Rebels quarterback will look to turn in a third legendary performance as the two teams converge on Oxford, Mississippi for a regular season bout in 2026.