Kirby Smart Provides Injury Update to Georgia Bulldogs Roster Before Spring Practice

Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart has provided an injury update to the team's roster ahead of spring practice.

The Georgia Bulldogs are set to report to spring practice this week, as preparations for the 2026 college football season are officially underway in Athens. This year, the Dawgs are looking to return to the national championship, in hopes of winning their third title since 2021.

While spring practice will be the first instance where many players on the roster participate in contact, there are still a handful of Bulldogs who are dealing with lingering injuries. Head coach Kirby Smart provided an update on those players during a media availability earlier this week.

Kirby Smart Provides Spring Practice Injury Update for the Bulldogs

Georgia coach Kirby Smart speaks to the media on the first day of spring practice in Athens, Ga., on Tuesday, March 11, 2025. | Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Players Who Will Be Out For Spring Practice:

Drew Bobo: Suffered lower body injury during 2025 season. Still in recovery process.

Suffered lower body injury during 2025 season. Still in recovery process. Jordan Hall: Suffered lower body injury during 2025 season. Still in recovery process.

Suffered lower body injury during 2025 season. Still in recovery process. Gabe Harris: Received surgery to repair turf toe during 2025 College Football Playoffs. Still in recovery process.

Received surgery to repair turf toe during 2025 College Football Playoffs. Still in recovery process. Kyron Jones: Suffered ankle injury during 2025 season. Still in recovery process

Suffered ankle injury during 2025 season. Still in recovery process Carter Luckie: Suffered knee injury during senior high school season. Received surgery and is still recovering.

Suffered knee injury during senior high school season. Received surgery and is still recovering. Zayden Walker: Received surgery to repair injured labrum following 2025 season.

Smart also noted that there were a few players on the roster who were dealing with minor ailments heading into camp. He did not disclose the names of the players effected, but did note that the staff will be closely monitoring each player throughout the spring.

While injuries this early into an offseason can be extremely alarming to fans, Smart and his staff will often take extremely precautionary measures during this time. This creates a much higher likelihood that the aforementioned players will be available come fall. It also provides younger players with an opportunity to gain much needed reps and can help the roster gain more experience overall.

Georgia saw its fair share of departures during the previous offseason, and will be heavily relying on its younger talent to supplement the roster in 2026. Getting as many players ready for the season during the spring will be critical to the team's success in 2026.

The Bulldogs will continue their spring practices in the lead up to the team's inter-squad scrimmage (better known as G-Day). This year's scrimmage will take place on Saturday, April 18th, in Sandford Stadium. Whether the game will be nationally televised currently remains unclear.