Bold Predictions For Georgia vs South Carolina

The University of Georgia is a 24.5-point favorite on the road this week as they get set to take on the South Carolina Gamecocks. We bring you three bold predictions.

The No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs have been vaulted into another stratosphere of expectations for their dominance over SEC Eastern divisional foes. We have entered a time in which a team like South Carolina — who was quite a hot pick this offseason to give Georgia a test — is suddenly a 24.5 point underdog at home on Saturday at Noon. 

There's a different standard in Athens these days, due in large part to the wealth of talent head coach Kirby Smart and his staff have accumulated over the years. A standard of excellence that is likely to yield results on Saturdays. 

Bold Predictions for Georgia vs South Carolina

Jalen Carter has 3.0 sacks 

South Carolina fans have likely received a bit of relief when looking at Georgia stat lines to find that they've only sacked the quarterback once in two games. Though, the gameplans from both Samford and Oregon in terms of getting the ball out of the quarterbacks' hands would quickly explain the "lack of sacks." 

Saturday's matchup however is essentially the opposite. South Carolina's combination of a porous offensive line along with an offensive identity and quarterback in Spencer Rattler who are fond of holding the ball for deep shots, will ultimately lead to Carter having a massive day. 

Kendall Milton Goes for 150 yards 

Another combination of factors at play here leads me to believe it's No. 2's day on Saturday. For starters, Kirby Smart will not be running any scores up on former assistants and friends, Shane Beamer included. They will be able to lean on this front seven from South Carolina and they will be able to "take the air out of the ball" in the fourth quarter. Milton will get those carries. 

Additionally, this is a football team from South Carolina that will be bloodied and bludgeoned in the fourth but continue to stalk you like a lifeless zombie in the fourth. The only way to kill it for good is to fire Kendall Milton for 20 carries on Saturday. 

Oscar Delp Gets His First Big Taste

You may remember that South Carolina made a serious run at Georgia tight end Oscar Delp. Head coach Shane Beamer being a former Tight Ends coach himself, the pitch was simple from South Carolina... You come here, we will feature you. 

Georgia's coaching staff isn't petty, the main thing is winning the football game. Though, they are aware. They are aware that nothing will make Oscar Delp happier than having 5 or 6 catches for 65 yards on Saturday in a game that was controlled by the third quarter against a football team that promised him the world 10 months ago. 

