BREAKING: A Second Georgia OL Suffers Injury Against Marshall Thundering Herd
A Georgia player has suffered an injury during the Bulldogs' matchup with the Marshall Thundering Herd.
The Georgia Bulldogs are currently battling the Marshall Thundering Herd for their first matchup of the 2025 college football season. Unfortunately for the Bulldogs, a Georgia player has suffered an injury.
Bulldogs offensive lineman Micah Morris appears to have suffered an injury to his lower body and is currently being attended to by the Bulldogs' medical staff. Updates to his status will be provided as soon as they are released by the Bulldogs' athletic staff.
Morris jogged off the field on his own power and reported ot the Bulldogs' medical tent.
Georgia has remained relatively healthy throughout both their spring and fall camps and would love nothing more than to continue to avoid injuries throughout their gauntlet of a regular season. Hopefully, no further injuries occur during today's matchup.
Morris is the second offensive lineman to go down with an injury this game. Juan Gaston went down with what looked like a knee injury earlier. It is worth noting that Morris walked off the field under his own powe and appeared to be fine.
Hopefully both Morris and Gaston are good as losing two offensive linemen in the first game of the season would not be ideal. The Dawgs lost multiple offensive linemen this offseason to the NFL, so replacing two starters at the beginning of the year would not be ideal.
How to Watch Georgia vs. Marshall
- Gameday: Saturday, August 30th. 2025
- Game time: 3:30 pm ET
- TV: ESPN
- Broadcast Team: Mike Monaco (Play by play) and Kirk Morrison (Color)
- Location: Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium (Athens, Georgia)
- Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Stream on ESPN - HERE
